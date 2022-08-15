West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Portage Bay Café planning to expand to West Seattle

August 15, 2022 12:35 pm
Thanks for the tips! The renowned breakfast/lunch/brunch restaurant mini-chain Portage Bay Café is expanding to West Seattle. In the past few days, we’ve heard from multiple readers who were dining at one of their existing locations (Ballard, South Lake Union, on Roosevelt, on 65th) and saw printed evidence (one example above) of the plan to come here. However, nothing indicated where in West Seattle they’d be opening. So this morning we reached Portage Bay Café president/co-founder John Gunnar by phone. He confirmed the West Seattle plan and said they’re not ready to announce the location – though he had a hint: The Junction area. They could go public with the location in a week or so, and if all goes well, they could be open in October. Gunnar said customers have long been suggesting they expand to West Seattle, and with the bridge expected to reopen soon, the time is right. If you haven’t been to Portage Bay Café, here’s the current menu. Their motto is “Eat like you give a damn” and they opened their first location (Roosevelt) 25 years ago.

  • Rlv August 15, 2022 (1:00 pm)
    Very excited! 

  • Anne August 15, 2022 (1:50 pm)
    Swedish Pancakes!!! Yum!

  • Mel August 15, 2022 (1:52 pm)
    Yes!!!!! So excited 

  • Andrea August 15, 2022 (1:55 pm)
    This is fantastic!!!

