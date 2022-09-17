West Seattle Art Hop & Shop, Orca Half, Lou Magor celebration, much more for your Saturday

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here’s what’s happening on your last bridgeless Saturday:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Of course SDOT‘s main job is preparing to reopen the West Seattle Bridge – exact time not announced – and this work is happening today:

Leading up to reopening on Sunday and afterward, we’ll have various SDOT work crews near the bridge and along the detour routes. They will be removing a lot of signs, like the detour route signs and low bridge restriction signs. They’ll also be removing traffic control items like barricades, barrels, and digital messaging boards. As part of the Reconnect West Seattle program, in addition to ongoing street maintenance and safety improvements, we will be completing a few projects this weekend. -We began paving parts of SW Admiral Way last week, and we will continue paving through this Saturday.

-On Saturday and Sunday, we’ll be replacing concrete panels at the 16th Ave SW and SW Webster St intersection. Work is expected to begin as early as 7 AM and conclude by 4 PM. Please expect delays, drive safely in work zones, and follow directions from signs and flaggers. Traffic will be maintained in both directions as we complete the work.

METRO SERVICE CHANGE: This is the day that service revisions kick in – including some West Seattle cuts – but buses won’t return to the high bridge until Monday.

ORCA HALF: This half-marathon starts in waves from Lincoln Park at 7:30 am and ends at Don Armeni Boat Ramp – no street closures. Added early Water Taxi run pre-race.

UPDATED COVID BOOSTERS: Pliable‘s clinic at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) is 8 am-2 pm, walk-ins accommodated if supplies permit.

SECOND-TIME SALE: 9 am-4 pm, it’s the first and biggest day of Fauntleroy Church‘s big rummage sale, previewed here. (9140 California SW)

HIGHLAND PARK PTA SALE: Even more rummage-saling, this time to support a school! 10 am-2 pm (1012 SW Trenton).

GARAGE/YARD SALES: See (and post) listings in the WSB Community Forums.

WEST SEATTLE ART HOP & SHOP: 10 am-5 pm, a tour of artist studios and other venues where you can see and buy art! First-ever – the latest info is here, including map links.

PIGEON POINT CRAFT FAIR FESTIVAL: One of the stops on the Art Hop map is a big event all by itself – more than two dozen crafter/vendors at Pathfinder K-8 School (1901 SW Genesee) on Pigeon Point.

MORNING MUSIC AT C & P: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) – which is also a stop on the Art Hop & Shop map.

SPRAYPARK: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) will be open 11 am-8 pm, second-to-last day of the season.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Noon-4 pm, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum on Alki is open (61st/Stevens).

CELEBRATING LOU MAGOR: Noon-4 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), an open house to celebrate the life and legacy of the historic hall’s longtime champion, who died in April 2021.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

WINE TIME: The Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

BRIDGE PRE-REOPENING PARTY: 2-9:30 pm, celebrate at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), with Hawaiian food, desserts, a 2-6 pm pop-up market, kids’ activities including a bounce house, more, including the now-famous “Reunited” collaborative beer.

EVENING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Roo Forrest and Friends, 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Dead Sonics, Mantle Collapse, Midnight Marauders, doors at 7 pm, show at 8. $10. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!