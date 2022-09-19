FOLLOWUP: Barge arrives for crash-damage repairs at Fauntleroy ferry terminal

(Photo sent by Mardi Clements)

Thanks for the tips. Almost two months after the ferry Cathlamet crashed into an offshore component of the Fauntleroy ferry dock known as a “dolphin,” repairs are starting. After getting word that this crane had arrived off the terminal early this morning, we asked Washington State Ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling about it. His reply:

This is the barge that does annual maintenance work on most of our terminals. It was in Vashon last week and prior to that in Bremerton. The contractor is American Construction and in Fauntleroy they are to do not only annual maintenance, but to proceed with first temporary and then later permanent repairs to the left outer dolphin. They intend to start the demolition of the damaged piles and remove the concrete pile cap. New piles and a new cap are expected to be installed at a later date this fall/winter. They will also be doing regular maintenance and repairs not related to the Cathlamet. These include repair to the right outer dolphin and replacing rub timbers on both wingwalls. Work is expected to take about a week and it’s not expected to have much impact to the traveling public.

The Cathlamet, meantime, is undergoing repairs at a drydock in Everett.