TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, August 19th, now less than one month until the expected West Seattle Bridge reopening date.

WEATHER

Partly cloudy and warm today, with the high possibly into the low 90s.

FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI

Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

ROAD WORK – TODAY

Spot repaving work on California SW north of Admiral Way is under way.

ROAD WORK – THIS WEEKEND

Here’s what SDOT has announced:

We will be completing several projects this Saturday. Work is expected to begin as early as 6 AM and conclude by 5 PM. Please anticipate delays, drive safely in work zones, and follow directions from signs and flaggers: -We’ll be working in south Delridge at 16th Ave SW and SW Cambridge St to update curb bulbs and curb ramps. We’ll maintain one driving lane of traffic in each direction.

-We’ll be replacing concrete panels as part of necessary maintenance work on 16th Ave SW and SW Myrtle St. We’ll maintain one lane of traffic in each direction.

-To improve visibility due to overgrown landscaping, we’ll be on SW Roxbury St at Olson Place SW to clean the median islands located at the intersection. We will close a driving lane in both directions on either side of the median, so people driving can expect delays.

-We’re paving 8th Ave S from S Kenyon St to S Portland St in South Park. We will restrict parking and maintain one driving lane of traffic in each direction. On Saturday and Sunday, our traffic signal crews will be replacing overhead signs and complete signal wiring activities on 14th Ave S and S Cloverdale St. The work is anticipated to begin as early as 7 AM and conclude by 3 PM. We anticipate minimal traffic impacts as a majority of the work will be completed from the sidewalk, however, please navigate the area with caution. A detour will be set up for people using the sidewalk. On Sunday, to help keep West Seattle Bridge traffic moving efficiently, we will be paving a median island on West Marginal Way SW, just north of the Highland Park Way SW intersection. Work is anticipated to begin as early as 7 AM and will conclude by 3 PM. Please anticipate delays while driving through the area.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

880th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. 30 days until the day SDOT expects to reopen it – September 18th.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use until the high bridge reopens; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.