The cars are of course a big draw at the 2nd annual Lowrider Block Party, happening until 6 pm on 17th SW between Delridge and Roxbury – we spotted a two-wheeler too:

Art is a centerpiece as well, creating it as well as admiring it:

The custom cars are works of art in their own way:

Nearby Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery is presenting the Lowrider Block Party again this year.

Along with cars and art, vendors and entertainment are part of the party too.