Memorial this Saturday for Mark E. Morrison, 62

Family and friends will gather Saturday to remember Mark E. Morrison. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing:

The Morrison family announces the death of Mark E. Morrison, 62, who passed on July 14, 2022, in Portland, Oregon.

Mark graduated from West Seattle High School in 1977 and was a National Merit Scholar.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Morrison, a longtime resident of West Seattle; his children, Ansel and Davis Morrison; and his sister Alice DesGranges (nee Morrison).

A memorial will be held on July 30th at 4:30 PM. For more information, please contact aliceamd@gmail.com.