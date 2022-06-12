West Seattle, Washington

12 Sunday

WEST SEATTLE WHALE-WATCHING: Humpback in view

June 12, 2022 10:12 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

(Added: Camera view-screen image sent by Kersti)

Thanks to Kersti Muul for the report – again today, a humpback whale is in view off West Seattle. Right now it’s traveling westbound along Alki, close to the Lighthouse, “super close” to shore.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WHALE-WATCHING: Humpback in view"

  • Kersti Elisabeth Muul June 12, 2022 (10:24 am)
    Is currently about the North tip of Vashon as viewed from constellation park beach. 10:24It has been in a consistent pattern of southbound movement with fluking.Is more west in channel now 10:24

  • J June 12, 2022 (10:34 am)
    Just surfaced right by the Harbor West condos

