WEST SEATTLE WHALE-WATCHING: Humpback in view

(Added: Camera view-screen image sent by Kersti)
Thanks to Kersti Muul for the report – again today, a humpback whale is in view off West Seattle. Right now it’s traveling westbound along Alki, close to the Lighthouse, “super close” to shore.
Is currently about the North tip of Vashon as viewed from constellation park beach. 10:24It has been in a consistent pattern of southbound movement with fluking.Is more west in channel now 10:24
Just surfaced right by the Harbor West condos
