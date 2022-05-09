9 for your West Seattle Friday

(Juvenile Bald Eagle, photographed by James Tilley)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LAST DAY TO BID: Gatewood Elementary‘s Online Silent Auction ends today – get your bid(s) in!

LAST DAY TO GIVE: Red Waggin’ Rescue, with many West Seattle volunteers, is wrapping up a giving campaign today.

FIT4MOM 4 FREE: 9:30 am today, FIT4MOM offers the first of four free classes in honor of Mother’s Day weekend. If you miss this one, the other three are on Saturday morning – register here.

TEQUILA TASTING: At West Seattle Liquor and Wine (4714 42nd SW; WSB sponsor), 4-6 pm.

BLUE MERCY: Live music at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm. All ages, no cover.

SPORTS: At 7 pm, Chief Sealth IHS plays baseball vs. Seattle Prep at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd) in White Center.

OPENING NIGHT FOR ‘ALMA’: The new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW) officially opens its run at 7:30 tonight – buy your ticket(s) here.

‘THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE’: Third weekend begins for Twelfth Night Productions’ musical, 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Get tickets here.

BATTLESTAR KALAKALA: A second night to get funky at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), doors at 8, music at 9. Two nights this month because it’ll be recorded live!

