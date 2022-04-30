WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 20 notes for April’s grand finale

(Friday rainbow, photographed by Hana Alishio)

Another long list of events and reminders to start the weekend, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ROAD-WORK REMINDERS: If you missed it in our Friday traffic watch, here’s what SDOT plans today:

Between 7 AM to 5 PM, we’re updating curb ramps at 16th Ave SW and SW Barton St in Highland Park. We will be working from the parking lanes, but people driving in the area can expect minor delays. Additionally, between 7 AM to 5 PM, we’ll be installing traffic signs on southbound SR 99 between S Atlantic S and S Spokane St. During this work, we’ll need to reduce the two travel lanes to a single lane. People driving southbound on SR 99 may experience delays. In South Park, the intersection of S Chicago St and 5th Ave S will be closed from 6 AM to 4 PM for upgrading the main water line under the street. This work is part of the South Park Drainage and Roadway Partnership, which is a project we are working together on with Seattle Public Utilities to improve chronic flooding and drainage issues in South Park.

And a reminder that repairs were finished early on the Spokane Street ramp to NB 99, so it’s open again.

HIGHLAND PARK WAY CLEANUP: Join Adopt-A-Street volunteer Dustin at 9 am – our calendar listing explains the plan/location.

GUIDED HIKE: Meet in the upper north lot of Riverview Playfield (7224 12th SW) at 10 am for this hike – details in our calendar listing,

HEALTHY KIDS DAY: The fun, free, activities-laden event at the West Seattle YMCA, 10 am-1 pm – all welcome, membership NOT required. (3622 SW Snoqualmie).

INDEPENDENT BOOKSTORE DAY: Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) is open 10 am-6 pm and celebrating all day long, with guest authors during Family Reading Time hosted in the nearby HeartBeet Event Space at 11 am, and bonus fun at the shop.

DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY: 10 am-2 pm, bring your expired/not-needed prescription to the lot outside the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster), 10 am-2 pm, for safe, no-questions-asked disposal.

SCHOOL GIVE-AND-TAKE RUMMAGE SALE: The Highland Park Elementary PTA hosting the sale on the school’s north side blacktop – drop off donations at 9 am, shop (or take what you need) 10 am-2 pm. (1012 SW Trenton)

SPORTS: Two baseball games – the West Seattle HS plays Blaine at 10 am at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), and then Chief Sealth IHS plays the same opponent, same field, at 12:30 pm.

LIVE MORNING MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society has reopened its museum on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm, (61st/Stevens)

WINE TIME: Viscon Cellars‘ (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) tasting room is open 1-6 pm, for tasting or by-the-glass/by-the-bottle wine.

CAKE POP-UP: Lovely and Dapper Desserts will be at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) 3-6 pm with their legendary mini-cakes.

WEND AND MOLLY’S TURN 1: First-anniversary fun at a “street party” at 3278 California SW hosted by the neighboring shops WEND Jewelry and Molly’s Bottle Shop, plus adjacent Inkberry Tattoo (which isn’t quite 1 yet) – details in our calendar listing.

OPEN MIC: Go perform at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 6 pm!

EVENING MUSIC @ C & P COFFEE: Levi Said at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm, no cover.

DRAG SHOW AT THE SKYLARK: West End Girls take the stage tonight, doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm, tickets $13. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY’: Final musical for Seattle Lutheran High School, 7:30 pm in the gym (4100 SW Genesee) – info’s in our calendar listing.

‘THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE’: Second weekend continues for Twelfth Night Productions’ musical, 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Get tickets here.

DRAG SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: Saturday’s the night for Dolly Madison‘s show at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 9 pm.

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!