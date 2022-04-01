UPDATE: Seattle Fire response at Harbor Island Marina, false alarm

1:47 PM: A big SFD response is headed to Harbor Island Marina (1001 SW Klickitat Way, alongside the West Seattle Bridge). So far it’s described as a docked boat “taking on water.” Updates to come.

1:53 PM: Crews on scene have told dispatch that an 80-foot tugboat is “close to the water line” so they’re investigating whether it’s actually taking on water.

1:57 PM: They’ve found no evidence of that. The tugboat sits low when full of fuel, and it’s currently full of fuel, crews have reported to dispatch. But now they’re investigating a Coast Guard report that a different vessel might be taking on water at a “different terminal.”

2:06 PM: No evidence of that, so units are being dismissed. As for the original tug, one SFD responder radioed that fuel’s down to $3.40 a gallon so they just filled up with 40,000 gallons worth.