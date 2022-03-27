BIZNOTE: Metropolist expands into West Seattle Triangle space

(WSB photos)

Real-estate firm Metropolist has added a West Seattle office, and celebrated today with a donation presented in honor of their “office-warming.” The SODO-based firm has moved into the West Seattle Triangle space at 3518 SW Genesee. Above are Metropolist brokers Domenica Lovaglia and Chad Zinda at left and right, with Chloe Gale and Tavia Rhodes from Evergreen Treatment Services at center. Evergreen serves thousands of people dealing with opioid-use disorder, and also is known for its REACH work helping people experiencing homelessness. Metropolist’s $27,607 donation today was from a pledge to donate 25 percent of their 2021 profits to the organization. The presentation happened while they celebrated the new space with friends and family.

Metropolist’s new space was formerly home to Budget Blinds; that longtime WSB sponsor is now at 2403 Harbor Avenue SW.