West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Metropolist expands into West Seattle Triangle space

March 27, 2022 5:10 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
(WSB photos)

Real-estate firm Metropolist has added a West Seattle office, and celebrated today with a donation presented in honor of their “office-warming.” The SODO-based firm has moved into the West Seattle Triangle space at 3518 SW Genesee. Above are Metropolist brokers Domenica Lovaglia and Chad Zinda at left and right, with Chloe Gale and Tavia Rhodes from Evergreen Treatment Services at center. Evergreen serves thousands of people dealing with opioid-use disorder, and also is known for its REACH work helping people experiencing homelessness. Metropolist’s $27,607 donation today was from a pledge to donate 25 percent of their 2021 profits to the organization. The presentation happened while they celebrated the new space with friends and family.

Metropolist’s new space was formerly home to Budget Blinds; that longtime WSB sponsor is now at 2403 Harbor Avenue SW.

2 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Metropolist expands into West Seattle Triangle space"

  • My two cents March 27, 2022 (6:12 pm)
    Reply

    A bit of a contradiction with the raised glasses while donating a heck for recovery services – regardless of what was in the glass.

  • DH March 27, 2022 (8:14 pm)
    Reply

    Ironic to see ETS, who treats substance use disorders, in a photo holding alcohol, one of the most addictive substances of all. I’m not saying they need to be in recovery or abstinent but it seems like poor PR IMO. 

