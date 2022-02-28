READER REPORT: Longfellow Creek bridge flooding in North Delridge

The photo is from Mary Metz, who reports, “I had to dismount and wade across the little bridge over Longfellow Creek (by the athletic club on Yancy) this morning.” With rain continuing today, our area remains under a Flood Watch alert, which says in part, “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.” (Let us know if you encounter any other flooded spots – text 206-293-6302 or email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)