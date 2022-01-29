WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Mid-winter marathon

While out looking around this morning, we noticed runners with bibs, and found out it’s a a big day for dozens of hardy runners. They’re on the Tukwila to Alki Half-Marathon, which this year is offering a full-marathon round trip too. We stopped to talk with the crew at the turnaround near the Alki Bathhouse. No big banners or canopies – just a cone:

This is a volunteer-led, free run, from the same people behind the Green River Marathon. More than 60 runners signed up this year, about two-thirds of them for the half-marathon, the others for the full.