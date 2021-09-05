SURVEY: Quick questions for you from Seattle Public Library

If you use the Seattle Public Library, there’s a quick way you can help with the search for the system’s new leader. The announcement:

The Seattle Public Library’s Board of Trustees is conducting a local and national search for a new Executive Director and Chief Librarian to lead the organization.

Koya Partners, the consultant firm hired to lead the search, has developed a short survey to help inform the position profile of the job. The position profile is a recruiting document which helps potential candidates learn more about the position, institution and community. The position profile will be used to help recruit a pool of local and national candidates for the Library Board to consider.

The survey will run through Wednesday, Sept. 17. More information and a link to the survey can be found at spl.org/ChiefLibrarianSearch. For people who may lack access to computers or the internet or who may need staff assistance or language translation, paper surveys are available at all open Library locations and Library staff are ready to assist. Find a list of open Library locations at hours at spl.org/Hours.

The Library’s previous Chief Librarian, Marcellus Turner, took a new position with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library in Charlotte, N.C. at the end of March 2021. Tom Fay, the Library’s Director of Programs and Services, has since served in the role of Interim Chief Librarian.