YOU CAN HELP: 3 ways to get on board with WestSide Baby ‘Stuff the Bus’ donation drive

Just a little over a week left in July … and time’s ticking for WestSide Baby‘s annual “Stuff the Bus” diaper drive. You can help in multiple ways, including these:

Boxes for Babies WestSide Baby can purchase diapers at a discounted rate. Your generous donations of dollars for diapers mean we can double the diapers. You’re helping end diaper need! Sign up for our monthly subscription, Boxes for Babies, and your gift will go toward providing diapers and wipes for a baby in our community. Donate Our Most Needed Items Diapers & Pull-Ups: · Diaper sizes 5 & 6

· Pull-up sizes 3T-4T & 4T-5T Hygiene Items: · Baby Wipes

· Baby Shampoo & Wash

· Lotion & Diaper Cream Bring us your Stuff the Bus donations! White Center Hub (10002 14th SWW)

Wednesdays from 10 am – 2 pm Dream Dinners – Supporting WestSide Baby this August! Order dinner for your family through Dream Dinners West Seattle – pick up August 19, 20, or 21, benefitting WestSide Baby! Order online using the links below, choose a pick-up time and select three medium size meals for your family to enjoy for just $50 (each meal serves three people). We will donate $10 from each order back to WESTSIDE BABY. Enjoy your meals at home with your family! Place a full-size order within two weeks of your pickup & we will DONATE an EXTRA $20!! to Westside Baby !! Thursday, August 19th, 6:30 pm-7:30 pm https://dreamdinners.com/session/892144 Friday, August 20th, 12 pm-1 pm dreamdinners.com/session/892154 Saturday, August 21st, 10:30-11:30 am – dreamdinners.com/session/892145

About Dream Dinners: “We are a local meal prep business that takes care of the menu planning, grocery shopping, prep, and clean up, so you can enjoy stress-free dinners with your family. Stock your freezer from a menu of 20 chef-crafted meals each month and you’ll spend less time worrying about what to make for dinner and more time doing what you love.”

(Dream Dinners is also a longtime WSB sponsor.)