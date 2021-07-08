READER REPORT: Fireworks thrown at people

Via text:
Just called 911 – police said they will try to find … crowdsourcing might help find these knuckleheads.
Teenagers in a black Tahoe throwing fireworks at people in North Admiral. Threw one at me; then I saw them throw one at a 10-year-old. Poor kid ran inside and was upset; talked to the dad and said it just happened to me.
Didn’t get license plate but did notice one unique identifier, on back of black Tahoe (or SUV) was a Finland flag sticker – somebody has to know that car!
If you do, call 911.
