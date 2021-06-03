About the film crew in Fauntleroy

(1st three photos by WSB)

Thanks for all the tips. A film (actually TV) crew staging in Fauntleroy today will be working in Lincoln Park tomorrow. Here’s what we’ve found out.

A crew member we found at the park today would only confirm that it’s a show for Adult Swim, a late-night block of programming on the Cartoon Network. According to a post on a social-media group for film-extra gigs, the Adult Swim series “Three Busy Debras’ has been shooting at the Harbor Island soundstage recently unveiled by King County, so that could be it.

The note on the door of that rental truck says “Alive and Kicking Inc.,” which is the Cartoon Network entity that produces live-action programming including “Three Busy Debras.” The signage in the Lincoln Park north parking lot says they’ll be filming 5 am to 9 pm tomorrow, using the lot as well as some of the trails.