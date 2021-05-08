8+ options for your West Seattle Saturday

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Morning through night, your West Seattle options include:

SSC GARDEN CENTER PLANT SALE, WITH WEDESIGN: 10 am-3 pm, second sale day of the season at the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) Garden Center. Special guest, Michael Lockman of WEdesign (WSB sponsor), answering questions about plant selection, landscape design, and the SSCC Horticulture program (for which he’s a faculty member).

ROCK SHOW: In Herbert and Mary‘s driveway!

“Please join us for a rock and gem show. Come see the best selection/collection in West Seattle. 10 am to 4 pm, 2009 SW Dakota.”

SKYLINK VOLUNTEERING: 10 am at Ercolini Park (48th/Alaska), meet up to help West Seattle SkyLink advocates distribute promotional material.

FURRY FACES FOUNDATION PLANT SALE: 11 am-4 pm, help people and their pets by buying plants – many varieties – with afternoon tunes. 3809 46th SW – more in our calendar listing.

MORE SALES! See the listings in the WSB Community Forums‘ Freebies/Deals/Sales section.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Open to the public again! Noon-4 pm, 61st/Stevens.

ALKI DAZE: Community celebration this weekend, with a 1 pm potluck starting today’s festivities. Info’s in our preview.

HIGHLAND PARK DECANTED: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club (1116 SW Holden), as previewed here. Pop-up bar outside (and wine purchases), tours by donation, all to raise money for and awareness of HPIC repairs/renovations.

Anything else? Text us! 206-293-6302 – thank you!