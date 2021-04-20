YOU CAN HELP: Seattle Lutheran High School fundraiser offers flowers and chocolates for Mother’s Day weekend

Mother’s Day is less than three weeks away. If you’re interested in buying flowers and candy, you can help a local school-support group – here’s the announcement:

H.U.G.S. for Mothers & Special Others

Seattle Lutheran High School – Parent Association Fundraiser

Hope. Unity. Gratitude. Saints.

Seattle Lutheran High School Parent Association is partnering with Bakery Nouveau and Moua Floral Designs to offer chocolates and flowers for Mother’s Day weekend.

We cannot embrace everyone we love with a giant hug just yet, but that does not stop us from showing them how much we care. Funds raised go toward science-lab improvements, teacher grants, and student scholarships.

ORDER HERE by Thursday, April 29th

Contactless curbside pickup or local delivery to limited zip codes on Saturday, May 8th.

See school website HERE for more information.