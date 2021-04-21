CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 4/21/2021 roundup

Tonight’s local/state pandemic toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*94,614 people have tested positive, 364 more than yesterday’s total

*1,499 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*5,601 people have been hospitalized, 11 more than yesterday’s total

*1,017,776 people have been tested, 921 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 92,158/1,489/5,490/1,001,280.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find all the numbers, county by county, on the state Department of Health data page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS’ BRIEFING: The weekly briefing by Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah and other officials happened this morning. Watch the briefing here. Highlights included Dr. Shah announcing a new goal of 90,000 vaccinations in the state every day. Right now, the average is 58,000, according to the new vaccination-situation report. He also warned that while “the state is close to turning the corner,” we also “are seeing the beginning of a fourth wave.”

VACCINATION WALK-INS: The city confirmed today what we reported Tuesday thanks to a reader tip – if you’re 60+ you can just walk into the city-run West Seattle hub and get vaccinated; if someone else brings you, as a “Good Neighbor” that person can get a shot too.

IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR A VACCINATION APPOINTMENT … here are links to try:

*For city sites, the official advice is to sign up for the city’s notification list here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine (one reader specifically recommends Valley Medical Center), Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, Neighborcare, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator) – you can also follow its tweets for instant notifications

*The state’s Vaccine Locator (as mentioned above)

*The CDC’s Vaccine Finder

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

And if travel time is not a barrier – reader recommendation: Try this lookup for potential appointments within a few hours’ drive.

