WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Melting Monday

6:34 AM: Good morning. The melt continues – with a rainy forecast – but still a lot of snow out there. Major streets are bare and wet.

ROAD MAP: While this map is primarily for showing recently treated (plowed when it’s actively snowing) roads, it also shows closed roads, including a few steep stretches in West Seattle.

TRANSIT: Check for Metro route status here. … Here’s the ST 560 express bus reroute … The Water Taxi is not running because of the Presidents Day holiday.

Now, our usual checks:

BRIDGES

Low Bridge: Sixth week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – with a new left-turn signal for northbound HP Way, turning to westbound Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

You can view all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.