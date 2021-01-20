CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 1/20/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*72,924 people have tested positive, 324 more than yesterday’s total

*1,198 people have died, 13 more than yesterday’s total

*4,643 people have been hospitalized, 26 more than yesterday’s total

*801,482 people have been tested (*data adjustment – this is 69 fewer than yesterday’s total)

One week ago, the four totals we track were 70,094/1,151/4,494/782,443.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

NEW TESTING SITE? We discovered a not-yet-active Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp tonight and hope to find out tomorrow when it’ll be activated.

2 BRIEFINGS TOMORROW: The state health leaders’ weekly briefing was abruptly postponed from today to tomorrow, 9 am, same livestream link … Gov. Inslee also plans a media briefing tomorrow, 2;30 pm, to be streamed here.

NEED FOOD? The Greater Seattle Filipino-American SDA Church has another food distribution planned, 2:30 pm Saturday (January 23rd), 2620 SW Kenyon, first-come first-served.

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!