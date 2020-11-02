CORONAVIRUS: Monday 11/2 roundup

On Election Eve, here’s our nightly roundup of pandemic-related notes:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative countywide totals:

*28,262 people have tested positive, 295 more than yesterday’s total

*806 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*2,594 people have been hospitalized, 12 more than yesterday’s total

*545,651 people have been tested, 549 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 26,521/791/2,545/530,879.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here … but with this caveat.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

NEED FOOD? Again this week, Food Lifeline will distribute free emergency boxes of food to anyone who shows up, 2-5 pm Friday (November 6th) at its South Park HQ, 815 S. 96th.

CITY BUDGET CRUNCH LESSENS: New economic forecasting shows the city won’t be as short on revenue as feared, despite the pandemic’s effects. Here’s how the mayor’s office reports this; here’s the City Council budget chair’s view.

SHOP LOCAL FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Spend your money where it matters most – your small independent local businesses, still fighting to survive and thrive, with both online and in-person shopping. The Junction, for starters, is getting ready to kick off Hometown Holidays. Stay tuned for more.

