WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Traffic reminders, online church services, and what else is up today/tonight

(California Scrub-Jay, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

We start our Sunday list with two traffic reminders:

S. MICHIGAN CLOSURE: Just off the 1st Avenue South Bridge, S. Michigan is scheduled to remain closed between E. Marginal and 4th Ave. S. until early Monday.

1ST AVENUE SOUTH BRIDGE NORTHBOUND CLOSURES: Tonight, 10 pm-5 am, the second week of deck-replacement work begins on the 1st Avenue South Bridge’s northbound side, which will fully close. (The West Seattle low bridge is open to all 9 pm-5 am, so that’s an alternative.) Full details here.

Now, the list of online church services:

ADMIRAL UCC: Today’s worship video will be here.

ALKI UCC: 10 am online service via Zoom – info and link on church’s home page.

ALL SOULS SEATTLE (WSB sponsor): Online worship will be viewable here.

BETHANY COMMUNITY CHURCH: Livestreaming for West Seattle here at 9:30 am.

CALVARY CHAPEL: Service info is here, plus 11 am fellowship via Zoom, 6 pm all-church prayer and 7 pm evening worship (info on home page).

THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS: West Seattle Ward has Sunday services via Zoom at 10 am, one hour long, all welcome. They last an hour. Here’s the link.

EASTRIDGE CHURCH: Livestreaming here at 9 am and 11 am.

FAUNTLEROY UCC: Service at 10 am on the church’s YouTube channel.

FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH OF WEST SEATTLE: Today’s online liturgy is here.

GRACE CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10:30 am.

HALLOWS CHURCH: Streaming at 10 am via the church’s YouTube channel.

HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming at 8:30 am and 10:30 am here. (In-person Masses have resumed too, registration required.)

HOPE LUTHERAN: Today’s worship service and children’s story are viewable here.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming at 10 am, here. (In-person Saturday Masses have been added – registration required.)

PEACE LUTHERAN: Livestreaming at 10:30 am on YouTube.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH: No St. John’s service again this Sunday, so you are encouraged to watch “The National Cathedral, available from 8:00 am on, or St. Mark’s here in Seattle, at 11:00 am.”

TIBBETTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH (WSB sponsor): The video service for today is here.

TRINITY CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10 am.

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTIAN CHURCH: The video service for today is viewable here.

WEST SEATTLE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: Livestreaming here, 9 am.

WEST SIDE PRESBYTERIAN Livestreaming at 10 am on the church’s YouTube channel.

WESTSIDE UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION: Livestreaming at 10:30 am – information’s here, 10:30 am.

WESTWOOD CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY: Online worship at 6 pm; info here.

Any other churches to add? Please email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Also today/tonight:

LOCAL BUSINESS IN ONLINE ARTS/CRAFTS SHOW: Olive Branch Body Care is among the participants in the nnline Best of the Northwest Summer Show, open for shopping until 11 pm tonight.

MURAL WORK CONTINUES: Starting at 9 am, California/Alaska, West Seattle Artists for Social Justice‘s Black Lives Matter street mural continues, with the 9 featured artists transforming the letters that were outlined last week.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska)

MEGA-YARD SALE FOR RENT RELIEF: 10 am-4 pm at 756 S. Kenyon in South Park, a big yard sale is raising money for Concord International Elementary Families’ Rent Relief.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center, SW Roxbury St. & 15th Ave. SW (9600 15th Ave SW)

FREE FOOD TRUCK: 7-8 pm outside Delridge Library, a free vegetarian-food truck hosted by Northwest SHARE. (5423 Delridge Way SW)