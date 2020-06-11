West Seattle, Washington

11 Thursday

62℉

Here’s why it’s a big morning for fishing on Elliott Bay

June 11, 2020 9:54 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Seen at sea | West Seattle news

Lots of boats on Elliott Bay right now. Thanks to Jim Borrow for the photo and explanation – it’s the always-popular one-day season for spot-shrimp fishing. (Not even one full day – 7 am to 1 pm in Elliott Bay, 7 am to 11 am west of the bay – but the state’s announcement notes, “Additional dates and times may be announced if enough quota remains” afterward.) ADDED: This of course has filled Don Armeni Boat Ramp’s lot – this photo, from early morning, is by Stewart L:

Share This

4 Replies to "Here's why it's a big morning for fishing on Elliott Bay"

  • West Seattle Hipster June 11, 2020 (10:20 am)
    Reply

    Sorry I missed this.  Nothing tastes better than ocean caught shrimp.

    • WSB June 11, 2020 (10:38 am)
      Reply

      Still 2 hours and 23 minutes to get out there.

      • West Seattle Hipster June 11, 2020 (10:46 am)
        Reply

        Unfortunately stuck at work.  I also hate  missing the super low tides we have this time of year.

        • WSB June 11, 2020 (10:59 am)
          Reply

          4th of July, 11 am, -3.0.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.