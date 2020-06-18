FOLLOWUP: City finds ‘defect’ in sewer line near Alki slide site

(WSB photo, June 1st)

Two and a half weeks after a slide and water leak on the slope in the 1200 block of Alki SW – at which time Seattle Public Utilities told us the leak appeared to be on private property – an update from SPU spokesperson Sabrina Register:

On May 31, Seattle Public Utilities and Seattle Parks and Recreation responded to reports of a landslide from City property that affected private property at 1200 and 1210 Alki Ave SW. Staff have been working to assess whether the slide was the result of natural causes or caused by water. As moving water was found at the site, the City has been trying to determine the source of that water since the slide occurred.

Shortly after the slide occurred, SPU began checking upslope pipelines and systems for leaks and other damage and SPR evaluated the site for hazard trees. SPR will return to remove hazard trees when the site is made available. During its testing, SPU discovered a broken water service at one home above the slide zone, which was shut down. No other water leaks were discovered.

When the water outflow did not diminish, SPU continued to look for leak sources, including examining development patterns and their potential impact on drainage, and possible subsurface groundwater movement. SPU also conducted tests on water samples which showed elevated fecal coliform levels, indicating a possible sewer leak or another source such as animal waste.

Based on the fecal coliform levels, SPU had all upslope sewer mains inspected by CCTV. The inspection turned up a defect in a nearby 8- inch combined sewer line. While It is not currently known whether that defect is related to the landslide, SPU is planning for prompt repair of that sewer defect.

The Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections has dispatched Building inspectors to the site to evaluate the slope stability and the impacts to existing buildings and adjoining properties. No visible damage was observed.