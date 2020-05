(Photo courtesy Tim Durkan)

10:02 PM: Big Seattle Fire response to the 8800 block of 9th SW [map]. Updates to come.

10:04 PM: SFD says it’s a small exterior fire at a vacant building. The response will be downsized.

10:23 PM: We’re at the scene. 9th is blocked just north of Henderson.

10:37 PM: Fire’s out. Firefighters described the scene as a “derelict building.” Cause is under investigation; no one was hurt.