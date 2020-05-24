BIZNOTES: Click! Design That Fits ‘window shopping’; Glow Medispa reopening

Two business updates todayL

CLICK! DESIGN THAT FITS: The longtime WSB sponsor at 4540 California SW has curbside shopping, so here are a few updates you might want to know:

WINDOW SHOPPING We’ve got a brand new window display for the first time in a long time and boy does it feel good. Both window installations are 100% shop-able. If you see something you love while walking by, scan the QR codes or visit the “Main Window” and “South Window” collections from our homepage. (They’re not exactly in the window but you should know we just received a new skincare line, including spray sanitizers.) SALE Check out our brand spankin’ new Sale section online and score some serious savings. Sale is for online, phone, email and DM orders (we do not have in-store shopping at this time). We are definitely available to answer questions and if we’re at the shop, can even show items through the window while on the phone, 206-328-9252. CURBSIDE SHOPPING While we’re not “open” in the traditional sense just yet, we’re glad to have our crew back in place, working regular hours for deep cleaning, curbside pickups and local deliveries. Having our team back means that our turnaround times have gotten quicker — in most cases, orders will be ready same day (or very early the next!).

Through next Sunday (May 31st), hours for Click! at curbside are noon-2 pm and 5-7 pm weekdays (except Memorial Day, which will be noon-2 pm only), noon-2 pm weekends. They deliver in West Seattle two to three times weekly, usually Mondays/Wednesdays/Fridays in the early afternoon. For updates on hours beyond that, check here.

GLOW MEDISPA REOPENING: With medical and dental practices cleared to reopen for non-urgent services, Dr. Kate Dee is reopening her offices in The Junction (4409 California SW, starting tomorrow) and Kirkland. Glow has resumed online appointment-booking. In line with state rules for reopening, they have a variety of safety protocols in place, from staggered appointment times to mask-wearing for patients and providers. Dr. Dee adds in a message to clients, “Though it will be a long time before anything feels truly normal, we hope that we can inch toward that goal. I sincerely hope you all have stayed healthy. And just know we really want to give you a big hug, as we greet you with a bow.”

