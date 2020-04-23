TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: Thursday watch, 5th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

5:44 AM: 31st morning without the high-rise West Seattle Bridge. Tonight, the West Seattle Transportation Coalition discusses the closure with SDOT and Metro.

For general traffic, the main route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – that’s also the main way to get to I-5, exiting at Michigan.

The other option is the South Park Bridge (map), which drops you onto East Marginal Way one mile south of the north end of the 1st Ave. South Bridge.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if a bridge is opening for marine traffic.

ROAD WORK ALERTS: Striping/marker work continues in the 35th/Avalon/Alaska project zone. … SDOT has released details of the weekend work planned at the 5-way intersection (Chelan/Spokane/Delridge/West Marginal) and on the north end of Delridge Way.

TRANSIT ALERTS:

Metro’s third round of service cuts has a further-reduced schedule in effect – details here. The Water Taxi continues its reduced (and shuttle-less) schedule.

