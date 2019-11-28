FRIDAY: Local schools in lineup for downtown parade

That’s the West Seattle High School Marching Band in last year’s Macy’s Holiday Parade downtown. According to the lineup for this year’s parade – which starts at 9 am tomorrow (Friday, November 29th) – both the WSHS and Chief Sealth International High School bands are scheduled to be part of it. The CSIHS and WSHS band, and Sealth’s cheer team, are among more than two dozen bands and performance teams that’ll be in the parade, which starts at 7th and Pine, heads west on Pine to 5th, then south on 5th to University, west on University to 4th, then back north on 4th to end at Macy’s (see the map here). Weather should be just like today – clear and chilly.