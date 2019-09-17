Highlights for your Tuesday, featuring The West Seattle Turkey

(Photo by Benjamin Egan)

One week ago, we featured reader photos of The West Seattle Turkey in the daily highlights and declared it #TurkeyTuesday. More have come in since then – so let’s do it again!

TAKE YOUR DOG SWIMMING, DAY 2: 1-3 pm (geared toward dog walkers) and 5-7 pm at Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club, it’s the second swim in this year’s Dog Days. Dogs only, not you. The club does this every year as a swim-team fundraiser after people-swimming season ends. (11003 31st SW)

FOR RUNNERS: Tonight at 6 pm at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor):

Come for a complimentary 1 on 1 injury assessment with Dr. Nate Moore from Seattle Sports Chiropractic and Rehab. Who would benefit?

*Runners, walkers, any athletes who are noticing tension, pain, restricted movement in any part of the body.

*Those who are sidelined with an injury.

*Those who have questions about whether to address an ache or pain.

(2743 California SW)

(Photo by Benjamin Egan)

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: Bring your concerns/questions to local police, hear about local crime trends, plus a special guest from the Attorney General’s Office will talk about ID theft. All welcome. 7 pm at Southwest Precinct. (2300 SW Webster)

WESTSIDE DANCE CLASSES: New series of classes starting tonight at Senior Center of West Seattle, 7 pm. (4217 SW Oregon)

(Photo by Karen Sarafin)

OPEN MICS: Jazz open mic at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm; open mic with Joey V at Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Admiral Way), 9 pm.