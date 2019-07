Julia hopes you can help find her stolen car:

My ’97 Subaru Legacy wagon (black with large dent in back left bumper, plate #AHG5464) was stolen from in front of our house (8600 block of 16th Ave SW) overnight. This is the second time this car has been stolen from this exact location. I had the “Club” on the steering wheel and the car was locked. I have reported this info to SPD.