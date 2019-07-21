NEXT WEEKEND: Outrigger canoe racing at Alki

(WSB photo from 2018 ‘Da Grind’)

Continuing our ongoing previews of what’s ahead here in the heart of summer, there’s another reason to be at Alki next Saturday: The Seattle Outrigger Canoe Club‘s annual “Da Grind” races will be on for most of the day. Most of the racing is on a 12-mile course to Blake Island and back, but a four-mile course is used for the last round of the day. The schedule’s on the races’ official website, with racing starting at 9:30 am and lasting until awards are presented around 3:30 pm.