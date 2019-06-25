Another crash at Highland Park Way/Holden

Thanks to the nearby resident who just sent that photo of another Highland Park Way/Holden crash this past hour. No injuries reported, so no Seattle Fire dispatch. The next phase of safety improvements at this problematic intersection isn’t clear; as reported here in May, SDOT told the Highland Park Action Committee that the cost of a long-proposed roundabout has jumped to $7 million, and even “just” a signal would cost $3 million. No funding has been identified for either.

(SIDE NOTE: HPAC’s next meeting – with crime, safety, and transportation on the agenda – is tomorrow night, 7 pm, at Highland Park Improvement Club.)