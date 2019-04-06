COUNTDOWN: 5 weeks until 15th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day!

Five weeks from today – on Saturday, May 11th – for the 15th consecutive year! – one-of-a-kind treasures will have new homes after the peninsula’s biggest person-to-person recycling event of the year, West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day (coordinated by WSB).

We opened registration three days ago and sellers have signed up from North Admiral to south Arbor Heights, Highland Park to Fairmount Park to Lincoln Park, Genesee Hill to Gatewood to Westwood, and other neighborhoods all around the peninsula. If you’re planning to have a sale, here’s where to sign up. If you’re planning to shop, watch WSB for the map – clickable and printable versions, both with up-to-20-word descriptions of each sale’s highlights – available one week before sale day!