REMINDER: Alki house to be moved tonight

That’s the house at 1254 Alki SW, ready for its move late tonight. We first told you a week ago that this would be the second house moved off the future condominium-project site (here’s our coverage of the first one back in January) and we’ve just confirmed with site owners Vibrant Cities that the “house rescuers” of Nickel Bros are still on for the move after midnight. As with the January move, this house will be trucked a half-mile away to Don Armeni Boat Ramp and barged away to its new location. (We’re still awaiting info on that from Nickel Bros.) The other houses left on the site are set for demolition.
West Seattle, Washington
26 Friday
