West Seattle Tuesday: The Whale Trail’s Orca Talk, WS Bike Connections, fly-tying, more!

(First of two views of an Orange-crowned Warbler, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Some of what’s up for the rest of your Tuesday …

WEST SEATTLE ROTARY: Guests welcome at weekly lunch meeting at the Masonic Center, noon-1:30 pm. Today’s scheduled speaker is Mr. Washington. (4736 40th SW)

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: It’s now May, a month devoted to bicycling in Seattle, and what better way to start it than by dropping in on the monthly West Seattle Bike Connections meeting? 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point – agenda items include planning the Bike Everywhere station for May 18th. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

ORCA TALK: The Whale Trail‘s first Orca Talk of the year is tonight, with NOAA researcher Brad Hansen talking about the status of research aimed at saving the Southern Resident Killer Whales. 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) – our calendar listing has ticket info. (5612 California SW)

FLY-TYING TUESDAY: 7 pm at Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) – see our calendar listing for details. (SW Oregon/42nd SW)

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA: 7:30 pm at Whisky West (WSB sponsor) – see recaps here. (6451 California SW)

AND OF COURSE THERE’S MORE … just see our complete calendar page!