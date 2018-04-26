New owners, new start: See inside as Corner Pocket reopens in West Seattle

It’s been the #1 question in the WSB inbox lately – “what’s up with the Corner Pocket reopening?” This afternoon, we got answers – and photos.

As of less than half an hour ago, the basement bar at 4302 SW Alaska (actually entered off California) is starting a long weekend of “soft opening,” 3 pm to 2 am tonight, tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday.

Almost a year and a half after its sudden, scandalous shutdown, the Corner Pocket is reopening under all-new ownership – we reported last December on the group led by Pete Olive, with others who have been his co-proprietors at a Renton bar and arcade.

(Scott Fjelstad, Pete Olive, Terrence Vaccaro)

The Corner Pocket continues to be a place to play – pinball as well as pool.

During our visit about an hour ago, the new proprietors showed us the redone bar, seating, floor, pool tables. Overall, their intent – having been regulars in the olden day – was to bring in “major improvements” to what otherwise they hope will re-launch as a familiar neighborhood hangout. Even the restrooms have been upgraded – this is a view from inside the women’s room:

After the four nights of soft openings, official opening night is Monday, and the hours will continue 3 pm-2 am, with food available 5 pm to close (not during soft open, we’re told, but the menu will be available next week).