West Seattle, Washington
(Rendering from final design packet for 1307 Harbor SW project)
Almost four years have elapsed since the Alki Tavern closed, with its former building and others in the 1300 block of Harbor Avenue SW deteriorating behind a construction fence. The mixed-use project planned for the site got final Design Review approval almost a full year ago. You might be wondering what’s taking so long before work gets going at the site.
There is progress to report – today’s city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin included this notice of two more approvals for the project, currently described on the city website as “a 6-story structure containing 15 residential units above retail, restaurant, office and custom and craft work in an environmentally critical area,” with offstreet parking for 27 vehicles. (The “craft work” was described during the Design Review process as “design prototyping … (for a) garment manufacturer.”)
But city notices don’t answer the question of “when will work start?” – so, after seeing today’s notice, we contacted a member of the project team, West Seattle architect Tim Rhodes, to ask about the project status. His reply:
The Master Use Permit has been published and we are in the process of getting final permit forms from/to the City of Seattle. We hope to start construction once the final building permits and utility and street use permits are issued.
The process is slow due to on-going construction volume in Seattle. Our client very much wants to have permission to demolish the existing structures and clean up the site to eliminate the old structures, graffiti and remove the illegal occupants who continue to occupy the structures despite all measures taken to make the existing building off-limits.
His firm Rhodes Architecture and Light and Miller Hull Partnership have been working together on the project. We first reported the project site’s sale to Korea-based YMSA Co. Ltd. in January 2013, months before the project proposal itself appeared in city files.
(Killdeer, photographed by Mark Wangerin)
Welcome to a new week! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, highlights of what’s happening today/tonight:
HIGH POINT LIBRARY REOPENS: After a five-week closure, at 1 pm, the doors (and book drop) will be open again at renovated High Point Library, as previewed here again last night. (35th SW/SW Raymond)
WEST SEATTLE PRESCHOOL FAIR: 5:30-7:30 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, as previewed here. (3050 California SW)
PHYSICAL-THERAPY NIGHT: 5:30-7 pm, stop by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) for a free injury assessment by Biojunction Sports Therapy – details in our calendar listing. (2743 California SW)
GATEWOOD PTA TALKS PUBLIC-SCHOOL FUNDING: 6:30 pm at the Gatewood Elementary cafeteria, as previewed here last night. All welcome. (4320 SW Myrtle)
2 EVENING BOOK GROUPS: Two local library branches have their monthly book groups tonight, both at 6:45 pm. At Southwest (35th/Henderson), “Boys in the Boat” by Daniel Brown is this month’s book; at West Seattle (2306 42nd SW), “The Other Language” by Francesca Marciano is this month’s book.
WEST SEATTLE BOOSTER CLUB: At West Seattle High School tonight, this group supporting the school’s athletic programs and students has its next meeting, 7 pm. (3000 California SW)
EVEN MORE for today/tonight … on our complete-calendar page.
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)
(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)
7:01 AM: Good morning! While some areas outside Seattle – especially the South Sound – are having trouble with icy roads this morning, our temps have stayed above freezing. No problems reported in or from West Seattle so far.
COMING UP THIS WEEK: A few things you should know –
*The streetlight-repair work on the west end of the West Seattle Bridge is now scheduled for 9 am-4 pm Tuesday and Wednesday, as announced last week:
Westbound work will occur between 9 a.m. and noon on these days, and will require the closure of the Admiral Way exit. Motorists who would use this exit are asked to consider taking the Harbor Ave SW/Avalon Way SW exit instead.
Eastbound work will occur between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on these days, during which the eastbound curb lane will be closed. The closure will extend from approximately where the roadway turns in and out of West Seattle to the Delridge Way SW onramp.
7:48 AM: As noted in comments, an earlier note here about an SPS early dismissal this week was in error. So the next change in schedule is not until NEXT MONDAY – no school for MLK Day.
8:20 AM: Headed downtown for a story this morning, so here’s a bridge report from the passenger seat: Sluggish just before the crest of the high-rise, but now moving OK as we head toward the 4th exit. The 99 exit lane is backed up to before the crest. Probably fairly normal but we’re not out in the commute traffic that often.
8:41 AM: We’ve had this problem with 4th before – getting there via the bridge is relatively speedy, then once off the bridge, it can be a crawl to actually get into downtown, and that’s how it’s going right now.
Just announced late tonight – the longtime executive director of the White Center Food Bank, which serves part of West Seattle too, is retiring. Rick Jump‘s message:
To the clients, donors, volunteers, and staff of the White Center Food Bank and to the greater
White Center Community:
I have lived in White Center for 35 years; raised my children here, forged lifelong friendships, built partnerships, and helped to grow the White Center Food Bank for the past twelve years. It has been both my professional and personal passion to help support the most vulnerable in our community.
It is a unique place – one built on community, diversity, and resiliency despite the many challenges we have faced.
I am proud to call White Center my home.
This is why my decision to retire as the Executive Director of the White Center Food Bank is made with a heavy heart. I arrived at this decision after both I and my wife, Judy, have struggled with health issues in recent months. As much as I love this community, after 12 years of dedicating my life to helping others, it is time that Judy and I take care of ourselves.
I leave the White Center Food Bank knowing that it is in good, capable, and caring hands and am excited to see how it continues to grow to meet the needs of White Center now and into the future.
Thank YOU all for being such a wonderful community and for your support of the White Center Food Bank over the past 12 years. They have been some of my most formative and inspiring years of my life.
We have a few followup questions out to WCFB, including when Jump plans to leave and what the process will be for choosing his successor. His list of achievements is long, including winning the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce “Westsider of the Year” award in 2011 (that’s when we took the photo you see above).
Reminder for Seattle Public Library users: The High Point branch (35th SW/SW Raymond) reopens tomorrow after a five-week closure for renovations, plus additions including “hundreds of new books, DVDs, and CDs for children, teens, and adults.” SPL says both the branch and book drop will be open again as of 1 pm Monday; details are here, including plans for a celebration on January 29th with City Librarian Marcellus Turner in attendance.
7:17 PM: If you’re wondering about the Seattle Fire crews across from the Bathhouse – the call at 2700 Alki Avenue SW is for a chimney fire. Not a major call – one engine and one ladder truck on scene – but it’s a high-profile location, in the business district, so we’ve received a few texts wondering about it.
8:12 PM: SFD has left and the call is closed.
Concerned about public-school-funding problems, from the district’s “levy cliff” to the state’s McCleary Decision? Your next chance to find out where things stand, and what concerned citizens can do, is tomorrow night. The Gatewood Elementary PTA invites everyone – whether you are affiliated with their school or not – to their meeting tomorrow night (Monday, January 9th), 6:30-8:30 pm in the cafeteria (4320 SW Myrtle). The announcement shared by vice president Melissa McNeel says their special guest is Heidi Bennett, a longtime advocate who’s been the Legislative Chair for the statewide and citywide PTSA/PTA organizations, among other involvement. Child care will be available for the meeting, as will interpretation services in Spanish and Somali.
It’s the unofficial end to the holiday season every year on Alki Beach – a crowd gathers to burn Christmas trees. The 2017 edition happened last night; thanks to Mikayla Reynaud for sharing the photo today.
In West Seattle Crime Watch – two reader reports, followed by five summaries from police reports:
FOUND BICYCLE: The latest “likely dumped” bicycle to turn up is in Gatewood. From Tracey:
Just wanted to alert the blog readers that a (likely stolen) bike was left in the alley between 38th and 39th just south of Warsaw yesterday [map]. It’s a smaller Schwinn Ranger, purple with turquoise accents. The seat is missing so for now we’ve just left it there. Hoping an owner might want it back.
FOUND ITEMS: Via e-mail today, from a reader wondering if it’s crime evidence:
Purse, clothing, fetish accessories, and used syringe found on pedestrian stairway leading from SW admiral to SW Spokane St. At 12:25pm on Sunday, Jan. 8th. Police notified.
The next five items are from the police-report files – the most recent Southwest Precinct report narratives made public online. They are from incidents December 31st and January 3rd. Our summaries are written from those five narratives:
CAR-PROWL ARREST: Around 8:45 pm on January 1st, police got a call about a theft and fight involving three people at 15th SW and SW Barton, with someone suspected to be armed with a knife. When police arrived, they were told it all started with a car prowler spotted inside a vehicle parked in the 9200 block of 14th SW. When asked what he was doing in the car, the person allegedly pulled a small knife out of his pocket, and then ran away. Another person came out and said she had taken photos of the suspect. A K-9 search followed and a suspect who matched the photos was found in the 9000 block of 15th SW. The report says that he was wearing a small backpack in which “officers located two multi-tools with knife blades, along with bolt cutters, multi-tools and a headlamp. All these possible car prowl tools were later placed into evidence at the SW Precinct. Also in the backpack officers located a keychain with two Subaru keys on it.” He turned out to have an arrest warrant out for another prowling case and was eventually booked into jail.
SHOT FIRED INTO STORE: A nighttime clerk was cleaning up just after 2 am on December 31st in the 9200 block of 35th SW (the business’s name and exact address are redacted on the report). The front door was locked. The clerk looked up and saw a “male,” his face covered, standing in front of the door, pointing a gun at the clerk, demanding that the door be opened. The clerk ran to another room and called police; just as they arrived in the area, the man fired a shot through the glass door and ran away. The first officer arriving heard the shot and recovered a casing. The clerk could only describe the gunman as “a possible black male, about 5’6″ and very thin,” no clothing description. Police brought in a K-9 team to search but didn’t find who they were looking for.
GROCERY STORE EMPLOYEE INJURED: Around 11:30 am on December 31st, police were called to the Junction QFC, where employees were reported to be holding a man down on the ground outside. They were told that the man had been “verbally harassing random customers,” as described in the report, and was asked to leave the store. He then hit a store employee with a full can of what the report identifies as “Steel Reserve, an alcoholic beverage.” The employee had “swelling and redness around his left temple … (but) declined medical attention.” The suspect, who was arrested, claimed he was assaulted by the store employee while trying to buy the beer.
BURGLARY #1: Last Tuesday evening (January 3rd) in the 7700 block of 30th SW, a woman called police to say that she had gone to check on the home of her deceased father and found a security alarm going off, then discovered the back door had been forced open, with pieces of its damaged frame on the floor. She thought some items had been stolen, though another family member said that couldn’t be confirmed.
BURGLARY #2: Also last Tuesday, a woman living in an apartment in the 200 block of SW Roxbury woke up that morning and, she told police, realized someone had removed items from her wallet. The report says her driver’s license, food-stamp card, money, and “a memento card” were missing. The wallet was under her pillow when she went to sleep but she didn’t notice or hear anything – nor was anything else disturbed. Police found no sign of forced entry.
Three brief biznotes this morning:
BAKERY NOUVEAU CLOSURE AHEAD: While in The Junction this morning to check out the return of the Farmers’ Market, we noticed this sign on the door at Bakery Nouveau:
They’re open until 7 tonight, and after that, you’re out of luck until 6 am Thursday.
CLICK! DESIGN THAT FITS ON WINTER BREAK: Also in The Junction, Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor) is on winter break for the next three weeks. Before heading out on break, Click!’s John Smersh posted an update on how co-proprietor-and-spouse Frances Smersh is doing, a little over a year after going public with her diagnosis of Young Onset Alzheimer’s Disease. Meantime – Frances, John, and staff will be happy to see you again starting at 10 am Saturday, January 28th.
ARTHUR’S UPDATE @ ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: Back in November, we reported on the new restaurant on the way to the former Angelina’s space at 2311 California in The Admiral District. Tuesday, you can get an in-person update from the proprietors when they make a guest appearance at the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s January meeting. All welcome, 7 pm Tuesday (January 10th) at The Sanctuary at Admiral (42nd SW/SW Lander).
(Mount Baker, as seen from Alki on Saturday, photographed by James Borrow)
Good morning! Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:
RETURN OF THE FARMERS’ MARKET: After holiday closures, the West Seattle Farmers’ Market is open today for the first time since December 18th. 10 am-2 pm in the street, in The Junction. New vendor this week – Glendale Shepherd, with sheep’s-milk cheese.
PLAY FRISBEE: 10 am at Walt Hundley Playfield, all welcome to drop by as West Seattle Ultimate Family Frisbee gets back to the regular day/time. (34th SW/SW Myrtle)
‘LEARN THE ART AND PRACTICE OF HEALING MOTHER NATURE HERSELF’ … with local naturalist Stewart Wechsler, as explained on his website, 11 am-1:30 pm at Lincoln Park. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)
WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)
FREE CLASSICAL CONCERT: Oboe and piano are in the spotlight at the Ladies Musical Club concert at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, 3 pm – details in our calendar listing. No admission charge. (2306 42nd SW)
FREE ZUMBA: The grand-opening celebration continues at expanded West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) with a free Zumba party 3:30-5 pm today, open to nonmembers as well as members. (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)
MORE OF WHAT’S UP TODAY/TONIGHT/BEYOND … on our complete-calendar page.
(Above, Hamm Building in 1956; below, sixty years later)
By Tracy Record
West Seattle Blog editor
A hearing February 15th is the next major step in determining whether the 91-year-old Hamm Building in the heart of The Junction gets city-landmark status.
The proposal to confer that status reached one milestone this past week, after an hour-and-a-half city Landmarks Preservation Board hearing that included both a strong show of community support and a declaration from a member of the family that owns the building saying the nomination “blindsided” them. The Southwest Seattle Historical Society, leading the campaign for landmark status for this building and the Campbell Building across the street, explained the notification process afterward, saying it had been talking with the family’s lawyer for months.
We reported briefly on Wednesday’s hearing shortly after its conclusion. Ahead in this report are details of how the hearing unfolded, and what happens next: Read More
Congratulations to nine local students for their success so far in a national arts competition! Thanks to Lindsay Yost for sharing the news tonight, on the eve of districtwide recognition for them:
Students from three schools in West Seattle have qualified to advance to the state level of the National PTA Reflections arts program! These students will be competing against students from all over Washington State. The Seattle Council PTSA is hosting a recognition ceremony, with special guest, Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Larry Nyland, tomorrow (Sunday, Jan. 8th) at the Seattle Armory from 2-3pm. The schools are:
Alki Elementary
Literature – Collin Temme, Where I’m From
Denny International Middle School
Visual Art – Kai Jackson, Girl in the Galaxy (above)
Visual Art – Daniel Crawford, My Weirdness (above)
Literature – Richard Garcia, The Meadow of Death
Literature – Kendall Sementelli, The one with scars
Photography – Veronica Dempster, Headshot (above)
Dance – Ruby Martin, Ruby’s Dance Choreography
Chief Sealth International High School
Literature – Audriana Slye, Four
Literature – Olivia Palmer, ON WRITING
Yost is Reflections chair at Alki Elementary and co-chair of the districtwide event (with Liza Rankin); Manuela Slye is Reflections chair for Denny and Sealth. Good luck to the young artists at the next level of competition! (You can see all their work on the Seattle website for Reflections – browse school-by-school.)
If you’re renting, or planning to, and not sure about your rights – you might be interested in the “Rent Smart” workshop announced by Solid Ground for later this month:
Monday, January 23rd from 6:30 to 8 pm
Youngstown Cultural Arts Center
4408 Delridge Way SW
In this FREE workshop for current and future renters and tenant advocates, Solid Ground Tenant Counselors will cover information to help consumers:
– Know and assert their rights as tenants
– Navigate the housing search and landlord screening process
– Protect themselves from eviction and housing loss
– Learn how to get deposits back and repairs made
Please note that while Solid Ground’s Tenant Counselors are not attorneys and cannot provide legal advice, they are recognized leaders in tenant education and advocacy.
QUESTIONS? Contact our Tenant Services Workshops & Advocacy Line at 206.694.6748 or tenantwa@solid-ground.org.
P.S. Yes, there are landlord workshops, too. Seattle Neighborhood Group offers those. You can contact them to find out when they’re planning the next one – doesn’t seem to be online yet.
https://www.facebook.com/events/581281532071094/
https://www.solid-ground.org/events/rent-smart-tenant-rights-workshop-2/
2:24 PM: Thanks to Mark Dale (above) and Chris Frankovich (below) for the views of sailboats off West Seattle today, part of the Three Tree Point Yacht Club‘s Duwamish Head Race.
ADDED 3:10 PM: Thanks to Lynn Hall for one more view – this one, from Duwamish Head itself:
More info on today’s race is here.
11:07 AM: Some areas of West Seattle still have snow on the ground from last weekend – and we could see more tonight. The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory alert up for our area, officially starting t 4 pm and continuing through 6 am Sunday. From that alert:
SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…UP TO ONE INCH OF SNOW…MAINLY SOUTH OF DOWNTOWN SEATTLE BUT INCLUDING THE BELLEVUE AND BREMERTON VICINITIES.
* ICE ACCUMULATION…SNOW WILL TRANSITION OVER TO RAIN OR FREEZING RAIN AFTER MIDNIGHT. AREAS SOUTH OF DOWNTOWN SEATTLE AND AWAY FROM THE WATER…COULD GET UP TO A TENTH OF ONE INCH OF ICE.
So far, precipitation is running below normal – .43 of an inch at Sea-Tac Airport so far, less than half the normal 1.11.
7:56 AM SUNDAY: The alert has expired without snow materializing here.
Thanks to Robert Spears for the photos of the Russell Investments building displaying its 12, as seen from West Seattle.
That of course is for tonight’s playoff game at the CLink, with the Seahawks vs. the Lions at 5:15 pm. Here on the peninsula, here’s what’s happening:
GET FIT WEST SEATTLE: First group run at 8 am today – meet at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor); details of the free training program are in our calendar listing. (2743 California SW)
CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING: The Rainbow Girls‘ annual fundraising Christmas tree recycling dropoff event is 9 am-1 pm in the parking lot at the Masonic Center in The Junction. By donation. (40th SW/SW Edmunds)
FREE CLASSES: Open House at Innate Vitality in Fauntleroy, with free classes noon-3 pm. (4509 Wildwood Place)
TWEEN TAKEOVER AT THE Y: 6:30-9 pm, free to nonmembers and members alike, part of the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) expansion grand opening celebration – details here. (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)
WEST SEATTLE MEANINGFUL MOVIE: See and talk about “Promised Land,” a new documentary about the Duwamish and Chinook Tribes’ quests for restoration of treaty rights.
Doors open at 6:30, film at 7, optional facilitated discussion afterward. At Neighborhood House’s High Point Center. Free; donations accepted. (6400 Sylvan Way)
GIBBOUS MOON WALK WITH THE STARS, OWLS, AND OTHERS: 7 pm at Lincoln Park, nature walk with naturalist Stewart Wechsler. Details on his website. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)
PATRON APPRECIATION NIGHT: Free fun at Kenyon Hall – but you do need a reservation. 7:30 pm – more info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)
THE ESOTERICS IN CONCERT: 8 pm at Holy Rosary Church. “For the first concert of its 24th season, The Esoterics will celebrate the centennial of African-American composer, conductor, and professor, Ulysses Kay.” Advance tickets available online. (42nd SW/SW Genesee)
SOULFUL SONGWRITING … is the theme for tonight’s 8:30 pm bill at Parliament Tavern. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)
WEST SIDE GLORY: 9 pm at The Skylark, “West Seattle’s Quarterly Somewhat Queer Variety Show returns in 2017 with a THEME show – and that theme will be the late, great David Bowie!” More info in our calendar listing. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)
AND EVEN MORE … for tonight, tomorrow, and beyond, on our complete calendar page!
12:27 AM: Just reminding you that the northbound lanes of Highway 99 between the West Seattle Bridge and Royal Brougham (stadium zone) are scheduled to remain closed until 8 am for pavement repair, so if you need to head from here to downtown, 1st, 4th, or I-5 are your main options. Another closure is scheduled for 10:30 pm Saturday night to 8 am Sunday.
7:08 AM: SDOT says WSDOT crews have cleared out and reopened NB 99.
11:22 AM: WSDOT says its crews finished the entire repair project last night/early today and so the closure scheduled for tonight/early Sunday is canceled.
The pink dots are where the city has off-leash dog parks now – in West Seattle, for example, Westcrest Park is the only one. Will more be added – and if so, where? A key step toward deciding that could come next Thursday night, when the Seattle Parks Board discusses, and might vote on, the draft People, Dogs, and Parks Strategic Plan.
You can see documents for the meeting here – including the points that board members are being asked to decide on Thursday night, spelled out in this “decision agenda” memo. It includes proposed changes to the draft plan, and also asks the board to affirm whether new off-leash areas would only be fenced sites – ruling out “leash-optional trails.” And the board will be asked to affirm the plan’s proposed policies for regulating professional dog walkers if they use off-leash areas – with a $100 annual license and requirements for certification if they seek to bring more than three dogs to an OLA after the first two years following passage of the plan.
Ahead of next Thursday’s meeting, the group Citizens for Off-Leash Areas has been circulating a survey asking for more suggestions for “pilot” off-leash spots – find it here. The survey’s introduction says Seattle Parks asked the group to come up with more possible locations. We asked Parks if that was indeed how they were soliciting site suggestions, rather than putting out a call to the public. Spokesperson Christina Hirsch replied:
When the final People, Dogs and Parks Plan is released in March, it will outline a process for the public to submit applications for off-leash locations. This process will be open to all, including groups and individual residents. Seattle Parks and Recreation will form a committee to review the applications and the Superintendent will make the final decision. This process will go through a public involvement process and community outreach.
COLA has worked in collaboration with SPR during the Off-Leash Area Master Plan process. COLA came to SPR with a list of off-leash location recommendations and we suggested that they develop a more comprehensive and geographically balanced list. It appears they are developing that revised list by soliciting community feedback.
COLA’s recommendations will go along with submissions from the community application process.
In the meantime, Thursday night’s board meeting considering the strategic plan is open to the public – 6:30 pm January 12th, at Parks HQ downtown (100 Dexter Ave. N.).
Thinking twice about leaving, or putting, your tree out, with a little more snow possibly on the way? Tomorrow you can drop it off for recycling with the Rainbow Girls, during their annual tree-recycling event at the Masonic Center in The Junction. Take it to the lot on the northeast corner of 40th and Edmunds in The Junction between 9 am and 1 pm Saturday. It’s a service the youth group is providing as a fundraiser, by donation, no set amount – give what you can.
Three utility updates today:
ARBOR HEIGHTS WATER-MAIN BREAK: Late last night, a reader mentioned a water-main break at 35th/107th in Arbor Heights. The crew was already gone when we got a chance to go take a look. Seattle Public Utilities spokesperson Ingrid Goodwin tells WSB it was a four-inch water-main break around 8 pm and crews had it fixed within a few hours.
The next two involve bucket-truck work for Seattle City Light:
TREE REMOVAL: Alan sent this photo and wondered about tree-removal work visible in the right-of-way near SW Holly and 14th SW:
SCL’s Scott Thomsen tells WSB:
When the trees in this area were last trimmed four years ago, the contractor doing the work did not follow best practices. This compromised the health of some trees with rot and multiple new starts. We stopped using that contractor.
In this cycle of trimming, we are resolving some of the problems that were created. Some of the trees that were damaged are indeed being removed based on their deteriorated condition.
STREETLIGHT SWITCHOVER: As mentioned here toward summer’s end, SCL is continuing to switch arterial streetlights to LEDs. Last night in The Junction, Paul Weatherman took these photos of crews working on SW Alaska just east of California SW:
The arterial work follows the completion of the switchover on residential streets. Here’s the wider view from last night:
SCL told us in August that the arterial conversions should be completed this year.
We’ve been following the case of a hit-run crash in Highland Park on December 14th that left a West Seattle man seriously injured, 24-year-old Levi Gryniewski.
Five days after the crash, we published a followup with his family asking for help finding the driver who left the scene at 16th/Thistle.
Now, they report a major development:
His father Bruce Gryniewski tells WSB that “SPD identified, arrested, booked, and released the driver of the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle that picked him up to flee the scene.” He says the 19-year-old suspect was arrested on December 21st, but he hasn’t been able to get much information (nor have we), aside that the investigation is continuing, and “according to the detective, both face serious charges for leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injury.”
Police told us last month that while the driver who hit Levi left his vehicle at the scene, its ownership was in question; Bruce Gryniewski says, “Apparently, the vehicle involved has changed hands twice during the past 6 months with no transfer of title to follow.” Nor, he says, was it insured. The car that Levi was driving (WSB photo at right), from which firefighters had to extricate him, belonged to a friend.
As for his son, who has run his own landscaping business since he was a teenager: “Levi’s condition has continued to improve but he has a long road ahead. Prayers and support from the West Seattle community has been incredible and moving and I want to thank everyone for keeping Levi in their thoughts and prayers. Of course there will be significant medical and rehabilitation bills ahead and we continue to look to the West Seattle community for support for his recovery.” Help continues to be accepted via this GoFundMe account to support Levi’s recovery expenses.
We will continue to follow the case.
| 2 COMMENTS