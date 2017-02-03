West Seattle, Washington
Rather than being a protest *against*, this was a demonstration *for*, at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 and more than a dozen schools around the city today.
Students, staffers (including librarian Mary, above), and families were showing support for unity, of all people, no matter who you are, no matter where you’re from, as Theo‘s sign declared:
The signs made for today’s show of support included Leo‘s sign made from LEGOs.
Today’s event came one week after the Presidential executive orders banning certain people from entering the U.S.
And this afternoon, a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order against the president’s order, an early victory in a multi-state lawsuit led by our state’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson, whose office announced the ruling here.
(WSB photo from Station 37 tour in February 2016)
One week from tomorrow, it’s Neighbor Day in Seattle – and the long list of events includes your chance to visit and tour two of West Seattle’s fire stations. From 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, February 11th, you’re welcome to visit Station 29 in Admiral (2139 Ferry SW) and Station 37 in Sunrise Heights (7700 35th SW). The full citywide list of stations open for tours that day is here.
(Photos provided by The Westy)
A few notes today about the city’s proposed rezoning for the Mandatory Housing Affordability component of HALA (the Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda):
COUNCIL BRIEFING MONDAY, WITH DEADLINE FOR PUBLIC COMMENT: On Monday morning, the City Council‘s weekly briefing meeting at 9:30 am will include a HALA briefing. The documents related to the briefing are already linked to the meeting’s agenda. Two of them announce a date for the end of public comment: June 30th. It’s in this memo, and on the last page of the briefing slide deck – here’s a framegrab:
(The briefing documents note that only 600 people have used the hala.consider.it site, which has drawn complaints about user-unfriendliness.) Earlier this week, we reported that City Councilmember Lisa Herbold had learned the draft Environmental Impact Statement for the MHA rezoning was expected to go public in May rather than March. Some community groups including the Junction Neighborhood Organization and Southwest District Council have asked for an extra six months to comment; the draft rezoning maps went public in October but without a clear citywide announcement of what they were and who they would affect. The city now says its upcoming outreach will include going door-to-door:
The City will be going door to door in our Urban Villages to answer questions and leave
information about ways to comment on the draft proposals. The doorbelling will take place in March
2017 and will focus on the single-family homes that will be changing to multifamily.
That’s an excerpt from the memo for Monday morning’s briefing. Public comment is not taken during council briefing meetings, but you can attend at City Hall, or watch live via seattlechannel.org (online or cable 21).
ADMIRAL MEETING REMINDER: One week from tomorrow is the Community Design Workshop for the Admiral Residential Urban Village, 9:30 am-12:30 pm at West Seattle High School. It’s the Admiral version of the well-attended Junction meeting last week (WSB coverage here). Here’s the official city weblink about the meeting (child care provided, by the way); if you still don’t know whether your neighborhood is proposed for rezoning, explore the citywide interactive map.
(Early Thursday photo by Long Bach Nguyen, looking eastward over West Seattle)
It’s the city department that handles water, trash, recycling, sewage, and drainage: Seattle Public Utilities is updating the road map to its future – the Strategic Business Plan.
SPU has two ways for you to let them know what you think. And as City Councilmember Lisa Herbold has mentioned repeatedly lately (the committee she chairs oversees SPU, among other things), it’s ultimately about the rates you pay. So consider weighing in on this.
The quickest way: Answer their online survey. It’s not just “yes/no” – it’s a bit educational, and a bit creative (at one point you’re asked how you want them to spend $100, if you had to split it between certain ways to do that). Several pages in, you will indeed be asked your thoughts about various rates and what SPU would be able to do and not do at certain levels. Go here to answer the survey.
You’re also invited to a meeting. It’s next Wednesday (February 8th), 6 pm, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Cambodian, Vietnamese, and Spanish-speaking interpretation will be available.
Two car-prowl reports – 4 cars – in West Seattle Crime Watch:
IN GATEWOOD: Steve C on 38th SW sent the report and photos from a break-in at 1:30 am Thursday:
They stole some stereo equipment, car-maintenance equipment and CDs, some of which belonged to the Library. We have the whole thing on our security camera and have filed a report with the police. They also got a good set of prints that will hopefully turn up something. These guys were fast and ballsy. They pulled up in a light-color, older-model minivan. The driver stayed in the car and the passenger got out and walked right up to the truck. He very quickly entered into the drivers side by jimmying the lock in about 1 second flat. He spends time going through the vehicle and leaves a few minutes later in the van.
SPD is investigating. Please tell your viewers to be on the lookout for the van. The responding officer told me car prowls are getting more frequent.
IN FAIRMOUNT SPRINGS: Texted this morning:
Three cars with broken windows at 41st & Brandon. We’ve filed an online police report for ours. Prowlers were not thorough. Maybe the weather was starting up as they were working.
Thanks again to everyone sharing Crime Watch reports so your neighbors all around the peninsula know more about what’s happening – we hope crime will NOT happen to you, but if it does, once you’ve reported it to police (911 if it’s happening now or just happened), let us know … 206-293-6302 if breaking, editor@westseattleblog.com if not. Thank you!
6:07 AM: What was left of the late-night snow is melting, and reports around the region are that roads are “bare and wet.” Go slow in case of slick spots, though. The National Weather Service says “a wintry mix” of precipitation is still a possibility.
7:03 AM: Still no incidents reported in/outbound from West Seattle. But some are reporting the aforementioned “wintry mix” – give yourself extra time.
8:50 AM: Late-commute trouble on northbound I-5 on the south side of downtown – emergency response at Yesler, in the right lane.
Tonight’s ceremonial “groundbreaking” for West Seattle’s first charter school, Summit Atlas, happened indoors. That’s where the first phase of work to convert the former church/supermarket site at 9601 35th SW will happen – starting next week, according to Summit officials.
It’s been two years since we broke the news that this school was on the way, after discovering an early-stage plan in city files. Tonight, Summit displayed renderings of how the campus will look once they’ve added Phase II, an addition so there’s eventually room for full sixth through 12th grades:
Right now, they have about 125 applicants, split between the sixth and ninth grades with which Summit Atlas will be launched in August, Summit officials told us tonight. They’re accepting applications through March 10th, with a lottery set for the next day if they have more applicants than spaces (they had told us last summer they expected to launch with about 100 students in each of those two grades). The school’s executive director (principal) is Katie Bubalo:
We introduced you to Bubalo in this story last August, when the school year began at Summit Sierra in the ID, one of the two schools Summit (based in California) has already opened in Western Washington. Summit told us that the changes made to their building there are similar to what they plan here. A Summit Sierra 9th grader, Jayla Foster, spoke at tonight’s event:
She said she hopes to become a doctor, and appreciates the “personal attention” the school offers.
Summit Atlas originally was slated to open in fall of last year, but was pushed back a year amid the battle over state funding for charter schools. While a bill passed to provide money from a lottery-related source, charter opponents went to court again and that suit hasn’t been resolved yet. Charters also have support from donors such as those funding the organization that bought and is fixing up the 35th/Roxbury site for Summit Atlas.
Along 35th north of Roxbury. Snow! pic.twitter.com/JFO0NGXXUs
— West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) February 3, 2017
9:48 PM: Snowing in south West Seattle – we first encountered a flurry while heading back from a meeting in White Center, and now it’s a rather serious snow shower in Westwood – the road’s already slick. Seeing any where you are?
10:07 PM: Back at HQ now. Still snowing, and sticking, and not mentioned in the National Weather Service forecast discussion. We had been tracking a now-expired “special weather statement” that had said only there might be a bit of freezing rain, and even that hadn’t been expected outside the far South Sound.
10:28 PM: It’s very lightly snowing now where we are – and the snow on the street is melting, so this probably isn’t the blizzard of the century. We’re adding a few photos that we’ve received. First, from Darlene in The Junction:
And from Steph in Gatewood:
No official forecast updates so far, but we’ll be keeping watch through the early-morning hours to see what happens next.
12:22 AM: Thanks to Jay in Sunrise Heights for this photo:
While the snow has stopped, it’s sticking around on planting strips and atop cars, at least up here. The NWS now says “evaporative cooling” might have played a role in the semi-surprise snowfall. The temp’s above freezing so far, but be ready to take it very slow when you head out in the morning, since it can be slippery without icing over.
6:22 AM: From here, we’re tracking weather in morning-traffic coverage. Right now – rain. And what was left of the snow is melting.
Tonight at Uptown Espresso in North Delridge, families from Louisa Boren STEM K-8 are making signs for a show of support tomorrow (Friday) morning, to show their support for all students, including refugees and other immigrants.
At least 17 schools around the city are participating, according to organizers.
The STEM group plans to be outside the school (5950 Delridge Way SW) 9:15-9:35 am.
4:10 PM: The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route of Washington State Ferries is back to reduced capacity again because of a boat breakdown. M/V Sealth is having steering troubles and is out of service for repairs TFN. Updates and schedule alerts are here; you can monitor boat status via Vessel Watch here.
4:50 PM: Via e-mail, WSF says there’s now a two-hour wait at Fauntleroy.
6:46 PM: WSF says the Sealth is now back in service.
3:28 PM: The Port of Seattle has announced that CEO Ted Fick has resigned:
The Port of Seattle Commissioners accepted the resignation of CEO Ted Fick today in public session. The special meeting was called for this specific action.
“We accept the resignation of Ted Fick, and acknowledge his desire to return to the private sector,” said Commission President Tom Albro. “We are currently working through the details of his departure and will defer further comment until those details are resolved.”
Chief Operating Officer Dave Soike will serve as interim CEO. Soike has over 35 years of experience at many levels and lines of business at the Port of Seattle. A public process for a replacement will begin later this year.
This comes one week after he was reported to have gone on paid leave. Fick, hired a little over two years ago, was “the Port’s first CEO from the private sector,” according to his now-taken-down bio page on the port’s website.
ADDED 4 PM: The port announcement now includes a link to Fick’s resignation letter.
3:04 PM: One of West Seattle’s newest coffee shops, QED Coffee (6032 California SW), just sent word they’re joining the nationwide Friday-Sunday coffee-shop fundraiser for the ACLU. The coffee-industry publication Sprudge organized the benefit, as explained here, where you’ll also find the list of 400+ cafés participating nationwide so far. Sprudge’s announcement explains, “Today (the ACLU is) defending innocent refugee and immigrant families impacted by the recent executive orders — tomorrow they could be defending you, because they are committed to defending all of us.” Matt from QED tells WSB, “A portion of sales, as well as any extra monies that people want to give, we will be donating” after the weekend. (If any other West Seattle/White Center coffee shops join, please let us know.)
4:19 PM: Sound and Fog Coffee/Wine Bar (4735 40th SW) just sent word they’re in, too, Friday-Sunday.
Thanks to Gary Jones for the photo! This is the USS Turner Joy, which, as he points out, is usually on display in Bremerton – it’s an official Naval Museum, decommissioned in 1982 after 23 years of service, including involvement in what became known as the Gulf of Tonkin Incident in 1964 (read the ship-specific history here).
Today, according to our friends at the Kitsap Sun, the Turner Joy is under tow to the Lake Union Drydock Company for about a month of maintenance work.
When the mayor announced last summer that he was cutting city support for Neighborhood District Councils, he promised to create a citywide Community Involvement Commission. Half a year later, the call for members has finally just gone out:
Mayor Edward Murray and Seattle City Council are seeking community members to serve on the City’s new Community Involvement Commission (CIC). Created by Executive Order 2016-06 and established by ordinance last November, this Commission will advise the City on policies and strategies to advance equitable public engagement and civic participation.
“All residents, including those representing under-represented and under-served communities must have the opportunity to participate in the City’s decision making and planning processes, “said Mayor Murray. “This new commission will guide the City’s efforts to create policies and initiatives that are more inclusive for residents. If Seattle is to become a more equitable place for all, we must bring more voices at the table to ensure that we are representative of Seattle’s diversity.”
The 16-member commission was created by an Executive Order issued by Mayor Murray to advise the City on priorities, policies, and strategies related to equitable civic engagement and public participation in City decision-making processes. It will also provide feedback on the development of City departments’ community involvement plans.
“The Community Involvement Commission will provide an opportunity for residents across Seattle to weigh in on the most effective ways to engage in the political process,” said Councilmember Tim Burgess. “City government is most effective when we include a diverse array of experiences and prioritize equitable representation and inclusion in our decision-making processes.”
The Board will be composed of 16 members – seven appointed by City Council (by Council District) and seven appointed by the Mayor with one of his appointments reserved for a young adult through the Get Engaged program. The final two members will be selected by the Commission once established. All the appointments are subject to City Council confirmation.
Initially, the Commission will meet monthly at Seattle City Hall. Commissioners will serve without compensation and must commit approximately 3-6 hours per month to Commission business.
If you are interested in being considered, complete the online application by Wednesday, March 1 by 5 pm. If you cannot submit the application online, contact Seattle Department of Neighborhoods at 206-684-0464 and an application will be mailed to you or you can pick one up at its office (Seattle City Hall, 600 Fourth Avenue, 4th floor) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. If mailing the application, it must be postmarked by March 1. Mail it to: Tom Van Bronkhorst, Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, PO Box 94649, Seattle, WA 98124-4649. Translated online and paper versions of the application in Korean, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog, Traditional Chinese, and Vietnamese are available.
For more information or questions, contact Tom Van Bronkhorst at (206) 233-3954 or email NewDON@seattle.gov. You can also learn more about the Community Involvement Commission on our website.
The City of Seattle is committed to promoting diversity in the city’s boards and commissions. Women, persons with disabilities, sexual and gender minorities, young persons, senior citizens, persons of color, and immigrants are encouraged to apply.
(West Seattleites Bobby Whittaker and Aurora Bennett, photographed by Leda Costa)
You can get a fun, free Valentine photo – like the one above – this Sunday, courtesy of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society. With the Campbell Building’s landmark nomination getting its first hearing before the Landmarks Preservation Board this month, SWSHS’s “We Love The Junction” campaign is using it as a backdrop for photos this Sunday during the West Seattle Farmers’ Market. Here’s the official announcement:
The “We Love The Junction” Task Force of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society has a fun and unique way for you to obtain a free digital valentine with your sweetie and show your love for the Junction at the same time.
It’s called “Be My Junction Valentine.” Here’s how it will work:
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, February 5, 2017, the task force will be at West Seattle Farmers Market taking FREE valentine photos at the northeast corner of the Junction in front of the Campbell Building, 4554 California Ave. SW. (main tenant: Cupcake Royale).
You – with a companion, with your family or even by yourself – will be able to pose for a valentine photo while holding a sign with the “We Love The Junction” logo.
The photo will be digitally placed into a heart-shaped template and e-mailed to you in time for you to circulate it – and post it on social media – on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, as your 2017 valentine greeting. The “We Love The Junction” Task Force also will post the photos on Facebook.
The first 25 people to have their “Be My Junction Valentine” photos taken will receive a free Cupcake Royale “Babycakes” cupcake – one cupcake per photo.
Those getting their “Be My Junction Valentine” photos taken also will come away with a flier describing how they can write to the Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board about their support for landmark status for the Campbell Building and Hamm Building.
The flier also will include logistical information on showing support by attending the Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, meeting of the landmarks board at City Hall downtown.
The landmarks board’s Feb. 15 meeting starts at 3:30 p.m., but hearings on designation of the Hamm Building (built in 1926) and nomination of the Campbell Building (built in 1911/1920) likely will take place later in the afternoon and early evening. More precise times for the hearings will be known when the agenda is released the week prior to the meeting.
Here’s our recent preview of that meeting. For more on this Sunday’s photo event – which will happen rain or shine! – go here.
(Photo by Long Bach Nguyen, looking north from the south end of the California SW straightaway)
7:02 AM: Good morning. Trouble on northbound 99 as we start – a crash reported just north of the West Seattle Bridge, blocking one lane.
7:06 AM: That crash has been cleared quickly, to the shoulder.
WEEKEND CLOSURE ALERT: If you use Highway 99 north of the Battery Street Tunnel, you need to know about a closure planned this Sunday – SB 99 from Valley Street to the BSTunnel will be closed 8 am-5 pm Sunday (February 5th).
9:11 AM: Trouble at Highland Park Way/2nd – semi-truck trailer has gone sideways. Thanks to John for this photo:
Looks like traffic is getting around.
10:21 AM: Just passed the scene. The trailer has been restored to an upright position and the truck is in the center of the road. Police are still there too. But it looks like it will be clear soon.
2 PM: The Sunday closure of SB 99 north of the Battery Street Tunnel, mentioned above, has been canceled because rain is expected, and will be rescheduled.
WSB photos and video by Leda Costa
At 7 tonight, the moment that the mayor suggested people stand outside to #ShineALight showing support for immigrants and refugees, Hate-Free Delridge gathered on the Delridge pedestrian overpass.
WSB photojournalist Leda Costa reports about 30 people turned out and were greeted with honks from many passing vehicles during their gathering on the overpass.
(Jodi Keyes and nephew Lewis Thompson held candles during #ShineALight)
Hate-Free Delridge is the community group formed last summer following a hate crime targeting a Pigeon Point family.
7:03 PM: We’re at the Joint Training Facility on Myers Way, a short distance north of the encampment that the city plans to change into a larger, sanctioned encampment. This is the first major meeting since that announcement. The city’s director of homelessness, George Scarola, is emceeing. He promises to answer questions that were raised at the smaller December meeting that followed the announcement. We’ll be updating as this goes.
First bit of news from Scarola – apparently Polly Trout of Patacara Community Services will be the camp’s operator “if we clear all the hurdles.” Her nonprofit has been supporting it.
Now, a list of speakers. First, Jason Johnson, deputy director of the Human Services Department, which is accountable for dealing with homelessness. He directs those interested to the city’s online FAQs resulting from their first three sanctioned encampments (Myers Way will be one of three more announced so far).
He confirms Patacara will be the operator, that it will remain a “clean and sober” encampment, and that it’s expected to grow to “50 units – about 70 people.” The encampment, as a sanctioned camp, will have an “operating budget” including trash, rodent abatement, toilets. What about “tiny houses” at this camp, as with the others sanctioned by the city? Johnson didn’t directly answer it but said the others have some but didn’t start out that way. Timeline: One year, with a potential renewal for a second year. “Two years is the maximum an encampment can remain permitted at any one location.” And the operator is expected to set up a “community advisory committee.”
Two questions from attendees: From a resident at nearby Arrowhead Gardens – what does “basic hygiene services” mean – will they have portable showers? Johnson says they’re still working on the contract and budget and don’t know yet. From someone else: What happens to the camp residents after those (potential) 2 years? Johnson says there will be “case management and services (at the site) … to continuously work to help people to navigate … into whatever is better, next, for them” – housing, “reunification with family,” etc.
Second, Patacara’s Trout, who says she’s been working with Camp Second Chance since June.
“(It) is a really extraordinary community,” she said, calling it an “organized, ethical, diligent group of people.” She says it can be “a healthy place for people who have recently been through a lot of trauma,” and a “safe place” as well as a place where people are “experiencing kindness.” Partnering with the city will “improve the physical quality of life” there, including water and Dumpsters. She promises that the camp will be “good neighbors to the housed neighbors in the neighborhood.”
1st question for her, what about the trash from unauthorized camping across the street? That’s not in her bailiwick, she says, but they might have “litter patrols.”
2nd question – who are/will be there? What ages? “We’re not going to have any children in the camp,” Trout replied. And “the intake process is managed in a democratic way by the camp itself.”
One attendee interjects that the camp originally turned up on the Myers Way Parcels site “because it broke through a fence … there was no community involvement.”
Next speaker, Mike Ashbrook from the city Department of Finance and Administrative Services, which is accountable for the site as city property. He says “the plan is to quarantine off the wetlands and any known sensitive areas we have” but also to protect access for City Light and others who need to get to part of the site.” “We also understand that the site has contamination issues,” and says they have been working with King County Public Health to “try to mitigate” that. He mentions the kiln dust “in a define area” and says test wells have been drilled to confirm it’s not spreading out. An attendee challenges that and offers a thumb drive that he says has a report on it showing otherwise.
Attendee question: “Why didn’t you plan these things about water and garbage before you started, instead of now saying ‘you’re gonna, you’re gonna’?” Ashbrook says they are “allowed” to provide those services “once a camp gets sanctioned.”
7:29 PM: Next, Susan Fife-Ferris from Seattle Public Utilities, saying, “I’m here to talk garbage.” The camp has gotten “bag service” so far, she says, but will be delivering a Dumpster on Friday. (Added: Photo we took of the bag stack north of the camp earlier today)
She says there’s been a “litter crew” cleaning along Myers Way at least weekly. “If you see an illegal dump, use Find It Fix It or call our illegal-dumping line, and we will clean it up within 10 business days” – if it’s on public property/right of way. She also mentions the sharps program and says you can report those and they will be picked up within 24 hours; there are six drop boxes around the city, and they can be dropped at the South Transfer Station (which is in nearby South Park). She insists the campers “want to be good neighbors” in terms of keeping things cleaned up.
First attendee question for her: How do homeless people have so much garbage? Fife-Ferris says that’s “personal” so she can’t really answer that but she expects a “significant decrease” once the Dumpster is being provided. Second is about sharps disposal, and she and Scarola reiterate the 24-hour commitment.
Next speaker – Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Pierre Davis.
He gets applause, but the cheers are even louder for Community Police Team Officer Todd Wiebke, the precinct’s point person on homelessness-related issues. Davis mentions a department “navigation team” of eight who will be handling these issues citywide. He says that Camp Second Chance is well-organized in his view, compared to others he’s dealt with. Switching gears, he says that if there are any “criminal issues … that we need to know about,” don’t hesitate to report it.
Questions: The audience member who’s been challenging speakers says he’s waited “hours” for police response. “Do you have any numbers about how much better it’s going to get?” Davis replied, “No one should have to wait that long. (But) we do not dispatch from our precinct – calls go through 911, and they prioritize.” So, the audience member says, “how can you commit to any improvement?” Davis admits they might not be able to, because officers are not dispatched from the precinct. “That’s not acceptable.” It’ll have to be, for now, Davis says, adding that he would love to have more officers.
Gunner Scott from Highland Park Action Committee, a nearby community council, asks how SPD will work with KCSO, which apparently doesn’t have a representative here, given the camp is close to the border. Who do you call, what do you do, if a criminal crosses the line? Scott says that Camp 2nd Chance isn’t the problem so much as the RVs along the street. “There’s a lot of real estate out there… some is city of Seattle, some is King County,” and KCSO has resource challenges too, he notes.”If there’s an issue where we can collaborate,” they do. “We put the best effort we possibly can with the resources we have to get out there and get after our bad guys.” He mentions the precinct’s new bicycle team, 6 officers and a sergeant (at another meeting we covered recently, it was mentioned they are still awaiting bicycles for four of them). He said they are going down the hillside on the east side, into the “Grotto” area among other areas.
Next question: An attendee says he understands that SPD has been told to “stand down” on some crimes, so can people be told which ones. He says he witnessed an assault and an unsatisfactory police response when Camp Second Chance arrived last summer. “First of all, there is no ‘stand down’ process,” Davis replies. “We can only go by the information that’s given us” in terms of making an arrest.
After that, a nearby resident says when she calls 911 to report a problem, the dispatcher has no idea what area they are talking about, so can the dispatchers be better-educated in where Myers Way is? “That sounds like something we need to work on,” Capt. Davis agrees. Maybe, he says, SPD can even meet with dispatchers, and he then suggests that having a dispatch-center rep at the next meeting would be a good idea. “And King County Sheriffs,” someone else calls out.
7:50 PM: Back when “Nickelsville” was in Highland Park, no matter how the camp was run, it was an “attractive nuisance” drawing trouble to the surrounding area, the next person points out, so what can be done about that? Davis says that’s a “polarizing issue” and they’re trying to figure out “how to tackle that.” He said the SPD “navigation team” will be dealing with that.
Now, another city manager, Rodney Maxie of Seattle DOT, who says that street maintenance and urban forestry are among the divisions for which he is accountable. He says he hears a Find It Fix It Walk is coming up here soon – local community leaders say, “News to us! When?” – and Scarola says, we’re announcing it now. Apparently it will be in Highland Park. No date yet.
He acknowledges issues with “borders” on city, county, state land in the area and says various city departments have formed a new partnership with WSDOT to take on these issues. In response to a question, he says agencies/jurisdictions are “coming together” to clean up areas no matter whose land they’re happening on.
“You could take care of a lot of problems if you put up signs saying ‘no overnight camping along Myers Way,” suggests an attendee. Maxie says that they have to “assess the constitutionality of everything and make sure we’re treating everybody fairly.” He also says they are working on addressing “new no-parking zones” regarding RVs as well as other vehicles.
8 PM: An attendee asks about issues brought up regarding another of the three upcoming sanctioned encampments – one to be opened in Georgetown – and pedestrian issues. Maxie says some sidewalk, barrier, traffic-calming improvements are being planned. “When will it be implemented?” Maxie replies, “Probably in the next few weeks – it’s going to be really quick.” He then mentions this is a different situation, starting as an unsanctioned encampment that the city has decided to sanction.
HPAC’s Scott says they asked about lighting on Myers Way at the December meeting, and wonders what is planned. Maxie says the Find It Fix It walk can address that – and attendees say, no, that’s not going to be a Myers Way Find It Fix It. Maxie starts to say that there are issues raised by lighting. Scarola apologizes for not addressing this, while saying, “That’s a tough issue, lighting.” Scott challenges, “When will we get an answer? Friday?” Scarola says it was “my mistake,” and promises an answer by the end of February.
Final city speaker, Robert Stowers from Seattle Parks, to talk about the long-term plan for Myers Way Parcels. He says it will be a “few years” before FAS transfers the land to Parks, and they will have to examine their funding for what they can do. He promises that the city will come out then and “engage” the community about “what you want in a park.”
“We want it now!” somebody shouts out. “We don’t have the land yet,” Stowers reiterates. Parks already has “about a dozen landbanked sites waiting to be parks” around the city, he notes. (Three of them are in West Seattle.)
First question is more of a statement – Seattle Green Spaces Coalition is going to be “visioning” for the land’s future, and invites Parks to participate. Someone else suggests that the city should put some money into development in exchange for the area “hosting” the camp.
When will the date for the transfer be announced? HPAC’s Scott says. No answer to that.
What about Hamm Creek? is another question. Since it’s not Parks property, Stowers says, he doesn’t know.
8:09 PM: The speakers are done, and now it’s on to a general Q/A period.
Officer Wiebke takes on the Hamm Creek question. Dealing with campers in that area “is going to be whack-a-mole,” he says. When was the last time you went into that area? an attendee asks. “Probably a couple weeks,” Wiebke replies. He adds that while he believes he’ll be safe heading into that area, policy requires that he have “resources” with him if he goes into the area. He mentions a 2-day project late last year that cleaned up the area – “you probably remember the tractors.”
But, “I don’t believe I’ve ever been to a cleanup where we’ve gotten everything.” He answers the question asked earlier about “why so much trash” – “A lot of these people are outdoor hoarders,” because of mental challenges, he says. He mentions finding bicycle frames but not being able to match them to owners because “most people don’t register their (bicycles).”
Back to Hamm Creek, he says the water and soil have been tested – he doesn’t know how recently, but has not heard of any pollution problems detected. “I don’t think they’re (relieving themselves) directly in the stream.”
Question for Trout – is one Dumpster enough? (And other refuse concerns.) Fife-Ferris from SPU answers instead. The Dumpster might be picked up daily, she says – they will expect Trout to tell them how often they need pickup. Might be “two Dumpsters picked up every other day.” Trout says she talked with Waste Management about one Dumpster each for trash, recycling, composting, and that they hope to help pick up the rest of Myers Way.
Scarola at this point mentions that City Councilmember Lisa Herbold is here. She wants to ensure the written record of the meeting is kept, so dates can be followed up on, etc. Scarola agrees to that.
Next person is local resident Pat Lemoine, who says he has an alternative plan “that could get everybody in Camp Second Chance into homes in the next week for $600,000.” How much is the encampment budget? he asks. Human Services Department rep Johnson says that the budget for all the sanctioned encampments is less than $1 million.
The next question is about more specifics regarding the partnership between SPD and KCSO. Are there regular meetings, etc.? No, Capt. Davis says, the structure “depends on whatever happens across the borders.” He says other department reps, however, are often at the SPD SeaStat meetings. He mentions the prospect of annexation, and that has put an extra spotlight on the area. He mentions a crackdown led by an multi-agency task force a few years back.
Brought up next – a sinkhole problem in the area, “8 feet across and 30 feet deep,” Officer Wiebke says, “near the church.” He says he’s not sure whether “piping” was to blame, but SDOT came out, “filled the hole back in.” It was first reported by “a homeless lady living right next to it,” who told him that the soil moves in the area so “at night you can hear the trees twisting and turning.”
Next is the attendee who says he’s been attacked by “forest and RV campers,” and wants more of a commitment to “making our neighborhood more safe.” He says he was advised by deputies and officers that he was told he should carry a firearm if he’s going into that area. Capt. Davis said he doesn’t know the context of the conversation but says that if they’re going into that area to report things via Find It Fix It, “give us a call.” “So what kind of response can we expect” with that kind of response? is the followup – what kind of time commitment? “Give us a call,” Capt. Davis reiterates.
At this point, Scarola tries to say they have to wrap up the meeting due to a promise to be done by 8:30. Several people are still in line. If they go fast, they can do it, Scarola agrees. First person wants more King County reps at future meetings. Next, were any King County elected officials invited to this meeting? No. “Sounds like I’m going to fix that,” Scarola adds. Next, Randy from South Park says that the “disconnect between 911 and precinct officers” is a long-running citywide problem. He also says that local leaders should be told that permanent housing is needed so people don’t have to live in encampments. That drew applause.
What community outreach was done about this encampment plan? the next person asks, saying he had only heard a bit about this before. “How do you keep the dialogue open with the most amount of people who are going to be affected by this homeless encampment in our backyard, in addition to all the RVs and the trash?” Scarola says the Community Advisory Committee will have a role, as will organizations such as the White Center Community Development Association.
“We have to do a better job,” Scarola says.
Next: “We are in a state of emergency on homelessness, declared in 2015,” says a woman. “The only difference is that the people in the camp are unhoused. We are human beings and it is a human right to have affordable housing.” She was applauded. “We are human beings and we deserve to live with dignity.”
Mary Fleck from the Seattle Green Spaces Coalition says they are engaged currently in wanting to take of the land and wants Parks to commit “to meet with us and work with us now,” not in several years. She asks Stowers to meet with them and he agrees, while reiterating that Parks doesn’t own the property yet. “But yeah, we can start talking right now,” he says.
Following that, a question about the first sanctioned encampments, which Johnson says have just been renewed through this year. “What happens to those people” after this year? he’s asked. He says it’s not a “static” group of people, but he doesn’t have data about how many have moved into housing.
Then Christopher speaks and says he’s a camper, though not in the encampment. “Homelessness, houselessness, is a never-ending problem if we don’t come together” to solve it. He is on the verge of tears.
Scarola then summarizes the meeting as “respectful and positive” and says “the issues that have been raised are all legitimate, and they deserve a hearing.” He says there are various agencies to which you can report problems, and waves a card that has hotline numbers on it.
It’s also mentioned that the North Highline Unincorporated Area Council meets tomorrow night (7 pm, North Highline Fire District, 1243 SW 112th).
8:39 PM: Meeting’s over. We’ll be adding more photos and links when we’re back at HQ.
9:24 PM: We spoke with Scarola post-meeting. He said yes, there will be another meeting, as had been requested, date/”form” TBD. The Find It Fix It Walk for Highland Park is likely to be in “late spring,” he said.
11:48 PM: For some reason, our software has decided it’s not taking any more comments on this story, which oddly also happened the last time we live-chronicled a meeting at the JTF. Apologies; we’re trying to troubleshoot. (And we’re crossposting this to White Center Now, which uses a different template/software version that we hope won’t have the same problem.)
Spring registration opened today for the West Seattle Soccer Club. WSSC’s Tim McMonigle says this is for players born in 2006-2012 (U6-U12), and registration is open until March 1st. With 1,500+ players expected on the fields, SSC also is seeking volunteer coaches. The 8-game season runs April 2-June 11th; more info is here, including the link for signing up.
