PHOTOS: West Seattleites’ views from the Womxn’s March on Seattle



(Gatewood pilot/photographer Long Bach Nguyen’s aerial view of much of the crowd at the march’s starting point)

With more than 100,000 participants, the Womxn’s March on Seattle lasted more than four and a half hours – from the first departures from Judkins Park around 11:15, to the Seattle Police announcement that the last marchers had arrived at Seattle Center around 3:50 pm, without incidents or arrests.



(Texted photo)

We covered marchers leaving West Seattle this morning (see those photos here); we appreciate everyone who has sent photos and expect to add more.

Above and below, Trissa Hodapp sent photos of her group, all West Seattleites, from the end of the route at Seattle Center.

Trissa says, “My daughter carried the sign almost the entire route. It was so powerful and had positive energy.” The signs told the story of the day – this next one was photographed by Samuella Samaniego:

She also sent this view from the Chinatown area:

Carl Guess shared the photo below, observing, “Love the juxtaposition of the gospel tune lyric and the flag.”

The sign shown with this group of “walking West Seattleites” was from the school of “cup half full”:

Some signs were handwritten:



Texted photo

And in many views – what stood out was the prevalence of the pink “pussyhats”:

Many family groups – next are Stephanie and Madeline Gerding, photographed by Patrick Gerding:

The next two are from Y-Ma, who e-mailed: “We got to Judkins around 10:30. The crowd, the energy & respectfulness was kind of overwhelming. I think it took us about 90 minutes after start to actually be able to leave the park vicinity. Coming down the hill – it was an absolute sea of people for as far as one could see.”

That sea of people rolled and strolled on through the Central and International Districts, and on to downtown – this view is from Sarah Cameron:

And this, from Laura Dedon Oxford:

Next photo, via e-mail – “Denise Nelson and Lisa Stencel representing West Seattle!”

And here are students from a school that marched on Friday too – Taproot School:

Thanks to Lynne Meddaugh for that photo.

So what happened at the end of the march route? Barbara Dobkin sent this photo of performers on the Seattle Center grounds:

More photos to come.