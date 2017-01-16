West Seattle, Washington
6:57 AM: Good morning! One last dry, cold morning – the rain isn’t expected to move in until tonight.
Meantime, here are the transportation changes for today’s Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day holiday:
METRO – Reduced weekday service
WATER TAXI – No service
SOUND TRANSIT – Regular weekday service for Route 560; light rail, Saturday schedule
CITY STREET PARKING – No charge at city-run pay stations/meters
SCHOOL BUSES – No school, so no buses
Continuing our look at local events planned during this Presidential Inauguration week – ArtsWest is one of more than 300 theaters participating nationwide in the “Ghostlight Project.” All are welcome at a gathering outside the playhouse in The Junction, 6:45 pm-7 pm Thursday night:
ArtsWest will participate in the GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT, a nationwide event on January 19, 2017 for theatres and arts organizations to reaffirm a commitment to values of inclusion, participation, and compassion for everyone – regardless of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, (dis)ability, gender identity, or sexual orientation.
On January 19 at 6:45 pm, ArtsWest will welcome members of the community to gather outside the doors of our Playhouse to celebrate the GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT. After remarks from ArtsWest Artistic Director Mathew Wright, participants will each be given a light and asked to turn them on simultaneously and create a “light” for challenging times ahead. The GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT coincides with Opening Night for MOTHERS AND SONS, and both events are occasion for ArtsWest to reaffirm a commitment to telling the stories of underrepresented, marginalized communities and using live theater as a powerful agent of change.
By participating in the GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT, ArtsWest joins fellow Seattle theater companies ACT, Intiman, Seattle Children’s Theatre, Seattle Repertory Theatre, and the University of Washington School of Drama.
Others participating around the country are listed here. ArtsWest is at 4711 California SW.
Planning an Inauguration Week event but haven’t sent it in for our calendar yet? editor@westseattleblog.com – thanks!
Thanks to Scott Lipsky for the sunset view from Beach Drive tonight. After two weeks of the big chill, we’re on our way to the big meltaway – with temperatures high enough, and rain on the way, to get rid of the ice that’s been persisting on roadsides and in shallow ponds, among other spots. Rainfall so far this month is at only one inch – just a third of the normal almost-three inches.
Continuing our look at events announced in West Seattle for Inauguration Week – we’ve also heard from the new Community General Store in Delridge, which has announced a “Positive Politics Potluck” for 6-9 pm Friday (January 20th):
Need somewhere positive and family-friendly to go next Friday evening? We understand. Please join us in the first of our monthly gatherings to share food and visions for a more beautiful world.
Diverse political perspectives are welcome; our common ground is an understanding that our strength as a community comes out of our diversity. Our conversation is not meant to uncover the way forward or convince anyone of our individual perspective. Rather, together we aim to illuminate the many possible ways forward, and strengthen and improve each path by sharing authentically and listening well.
We’ll meet on the third Friday of each month, so mark your calendars. Fun for little ones, conversation and support for grown ups, food for all!
**First-time visits to the CGS are free. Membership purchase available at the door. RSVP here!
The CGS is at 5214 Delridge Way SW, next to The Daily Dose.
(Photo courtesy Tibbetts United Methodist Church)
We have been receiving, and adding to the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, announcements of events for this upcoming Presidential Inauguration week – events of contemplation, collaboration, commiseration. (We’ve also been asked about West Seattle contingents going to some of the citywide events – in particular, next Saturday’s Women’s March downtown.) So starting right now, we’re publishing home-page notes about some of what’s happening, and inviting you to send us any announcement(s) that you haven’t sent yet (editor@westseattleblog.com).
We start with the labyrinth that will be open to all at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor), Wednesday through Saturday. The announcement:
The Presidential Inauguration ceremony is on Friday, January 20th and there are many in and around our community who are concerned and upset about the political climate in the U.S.
Tibbetts is blessed to have a Labyrinth, which will be available for contemplative walking beginning Wednesday, January 18th, for those who wish to meditate, pray, or simply find peace. Labyrinths have been in use for over 4,000 years and the basic design is fundamental to nature and many cultures, religious and non-religious traditions. Walking the labyrinth can clear the mind, give insight, and soothe your heart. The simplistic symmetry is made even more meaningful when accompanied by music.
We extend an invitation to all in the community, especially those who are struggling to find a means to gain clarity, find peace, pray, or meditate about what changes there will be in the U.S. in the coming years.
The Tibbetts Labyrinth will be set up in the gathering hall (NE corner of 41st & Andover) from Wednesday 1/18 through Saturday 1/21, hours listed below. The Labyrinth is made of heavy canvas and we ask that walkers remove shoes before starting. We will have hand-held labyrinths available for those who are mobility challenged and music will play softly in the background.
Tibbetts welcomes ALL to come walk the labyrinth during one of the open times below:
* Wednesday and Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm (Jan 18 & 19)
* Friday from 10 am to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm (Jan 20)
* Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm (Jan 21)
Tibbetts is at 3940 41st SW.
1:41 PM: Just noticed via MarineTraffic.com that the Military Sealift Command ship USNS Sgt. Matej Kocak has arrived at Terminal 5. The Port of Seattle told WSB on January 5th that it was due to stop at T-5 January 9-15, so we’ve been watching for it. The 821-foot Kocak is a “surge sealift ship,” as explained here. As previously reported, another Military Sealift Command ship, USNS Bob Hope, might berth here later this year – we haven’t heard yet whether the proposal by the port and Foss Maritime was accepted.
4:17 PM: Alki photographer David Hutchinson just sent photos of the Kocak’s arrival (thank you!) – added above.
(Image from project’s grant application, linked in announcement below)
If you live, work, shop, and/or travel through South Delridge, your help is sought for a community project to reclaim the “Triangle Bus Park” at Delridge/Barton, long plagued by problems including substance abuse and illegal dumping. Here’s the announcement from organizer Kim Barnes:
As part of a Roxhill / Westwood Find It, Fix It Community Project, the Westwood-Highland Park Urban Village community members, in partnership with the SDOT Office of Community Development, will host an informal two-hour community workshop to kick off the community-led goal to improve the safety and public usability of the public right of way, currently known as the “Triangle Bus Park” located at 9200 Delridge Way SW at SW Barton Street [map].
Please join us on Saturday, January 28th to learn about the best practices of urban design and contribute your thoughts about the untapped potential of this neglected and underutilized gathering place.
Reimagining The South Delridge “Triangle Bus Park” Workshop: Help Our Community Reclaim This Public Space
Date/Time: January 28th, from 10 am-12 noon, doors open 9:45 am
Location: Highland Park Improvement Club, 1116 SW Holden Street
· Street parking is available nearby
· Metro Routes 125 and 128 stop at 16th Ave. SW at Holden; walk east on Holden to 12th Street
· Light refreshments will be available
· Volunteer Spanish translator will be available
For more information:
– Copy of full press release can be found on the WWRHAH site in English here and en Español here.
– See the original grant application that details the background, scope, desired outcomes and photos here (Dropbox link).
– Contact Kim Barnes, the project lead, at kim.barnes.la@gmail.com or subscribe for email updates.
(Sanderlings, photographed by Mark Wangerin)
Options for your Sunday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:
WEST SEATTLE ULTIMATE FAMILY FRISBEE: Bring your disc and play! 10 am at Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point. (34th SW/SW Myrtle)
WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, fresh food and beverages in the street in The Junction. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)
GREYHOUND MEET AND GREET: 11 am-1 pm at Mud Bay in The Admiral District, come meet the gentle souls of Greyhound Pets Inc. (2611 California SW)
JAMTIME: Bluegrass and old-timey music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 1-4 pm. (5612 California SW)
SOUTHWEST STORIES: As previewed here on Saturday, this month’s Southwest Seattle Historical Society/Seattle Public Library presentation will show you how to uncover the history of your house – or any other house that interests you – with King County archivist Greg Lange. As always, it’s free! 2 pm at Southwest Library. (35th SW/SW Henderson)
TRIPLE BILL: Pete + the Stray Dogs, Welcome Stranger, Emily McVicker at Parliament Tavern, 8-11 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)
In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight – reader reports plus incidents from the SPD files.
CHECK YOUR CREDIT CARD ACCOUNTS … if you have used cards at gas stations lately. This is from Kathy:
Got a call from Discover Card yesterday to tell me they had detected fraudulent activity on my card. Turns out that the last place I used the card was on Thursday at the Safeway Gas Station on Admiral Way (first pump on the left.) Looking back at the charges, even though I filled the tank, I was only charged $1 by Safeway! Then, yesterday morning a charge was made to my card for a “donation” to an entity I’ve never heard of. Discover is not charging me anything, and is sending me a new card, but I do want to put out a warning to potential victims. I spoke to Safeway, and they said they’d bring it to the attention of their manager, who won’t be in until Monday!
If you have gotten gas at the Safeway pumps in the last few days, I would suggest checking charges on whatever card you used to make sure you haven’t been ripped off.
It’s a good idea to check your credit and debit card accounts online between statements, as this could happen almost anywhere.
EGG VANDALISM: Bri’Anna e-mailed to report: “Our pickup was egged overnight [Wednesday/Thursday] while parked on the 4100 block of 25th Ave SW. Unfortunately, it froze to the vehicle. SPD did not take a report, but we thought we would give our neighbors a heads up. (Sooo many egg/chicken/fowl puns, and my mind is blank! I’m THAT frustrated with this.)”
From the police-report files, which we check daily to look for the newest reports published with details (narratives), five burglaries/attempted burglaries that were all reported in West Seattle last Monday (January 9th):
8100 BLOCK 9TH SW: A resident was away from home between 1 pm and 2:45 pm and discovered someone had forced open the back door, ransacking several rooms.
8800 BLOCK 9TH SW: In the same time frame, with the same method of entry, on the same street, another burglary happened about half a mile south. The family at this house got notification from its alarm company. The burglar(s) had ransacked rooms and left drawers open; a jewelry box and camcorder were missing.
3900 BLOCK 39TH SW: This also happened Monday afternoon. The resident was looking at a security camera while away from home after getting an alert around 1:20 pm, triggered by a motion center. The resident saw a “black male suspect” in black ski mask, gray sweatshirt, and black pants, walking “under the elevated back porch,” the report says, then looking into a back window before walking away. The resident believed a rear window screen had been removed, but it didn’t appear the residence had been broken into. Around the same time, a nearby resident called police to report two men – one of whom matched the prowler’s description – looking at houses from alleyways near 39th SW and SW Andover.
4900 BLOCK SW DAWSON: Residents told police that sometime between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, someone broke into the house and ransacked two rooms. Jewelry and a laptop were missing. The first hint they had that something was awry was that their dog didn’t greet them upon their return – they found the dog in one of the bedrooms, door closed, and they never put the dog there.
7300 BLOCK 44TH SW: Just before noon, police were called to investigate a construction trailer in this block. They were told that it had been burglarized, with a padlock cut to get in, and six power tools were missing.
It takes a while for report details (beyond location/time) to show up on the SPD website, so reader reports are helpful, so we can help get the word out faster – once you’ve called SPD, if it’s breaking, text/voice 206-293-6302, or e-mail info to editor@westseattleblog.com – thanks!
This isn’t a request for much – $10 each from 400 people will make it happen.
Ola Salon in Luna Park “is in the midst of a campaign to send one of our stylists to Cambodia to have a direct impact on changing the life of formerly sex-trafficked youth. Over the next 2 months, we need to raise $4000 to make this happen,” says Ola proprietor Rachel Karlin. They’re working with the organization Justice and Soul. Stylist Julia Durfee has been accepted into the J&S program to provide training to people at risk of trafficking and is planning to go to Cambodia in April. If you are interested in helping, you can do it through this GoFundMe page.
Thanks again for sharing photos your fellow West Seattleites might enjoy! First we have two more of the moon showing off – above, from Kersti Muul, as it approached the Olympic Mountains’ iconic peaks The Brothers early today; below, two from Marc, first, moonrise beauty from earlier this week:
And a little whimsy:
Just waiting patiently for its person, but from a certain angle, it looked like that dog was about to drive away, Marc says.
(Photo to share? If breaking news – text to 206-293-6302 if you can; if not breaking, editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!)
Even if you don’t live in a house, you might be interested in tomorrow’s SouthWest Stories presentation with King County archivist Greg Lange (whose video invitation is above) – “Welcome Home: Searching for the Secret Lives of Houses.” Maybe there’s a house or other building that you walk, ride, or drive by, and often wonder about. Some information is available online, but not all, so Lange will explain where to look and what you might find. Just be at Southwest Library (35th SW/SW Henderson) at 2 pm Sunday – it’s free, seating is first-come, first-served, in the upstairs meeting room. The Southwest Seattle Historical Society and Seattle Public Library are co-sponsors of the series.
P.S. Details aren’t final yet but your WSB co-publishers have been invited to be next month’s “SouthWest Stories” guests (February 19th), since this is WSB’s 10th-anniversary year – stand by for more on that.
Just in from Richard Miller, president of the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council – the plan for its meeting next Tuesday (7 pm, January 17th):
As always, Southwest Precinct police will be there with updates on local crime trends and the chance for you to ask about/bring up neighborhood concerns. And a special guest has just been confirmed: SPD Officer Edward Anderson, a Firearms and Tactics instructor who “will lead an interactive active-shooter-mitigation presentation.” This will be the shorter version of the presentation, about an hour including 15 minutes for questions, shorter than the full version, but worth your time to come hear from an expert. All are welcome at the meeting, which is in the community room at the precinct (2300 SW Webster), right off the parking lot.
(Chilly sunrise as seen from over the Duwamish River – photo by Don Brubeck)
Here’s what’s up today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:
GIVE IF YOU CAN: 9 am-3 pm (closed 11 am-noon for break), a mobile blood drive in The Junction is your next chance to give the gift of life – much-needed right now, according to our regional blood bank. Details in our calendar listing. (4754 42nd SW)
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF WEST SEATTLE OPEN HOUSE: Adult-only drop-in event “where you can see the space, talk to teachers, and learn about Community School’s approach to learning.” 10 am-2 pm. (9450 22nd SW)
SEATTLE MADE POP-UP: 10 am-3 pm at Sound & Fog, it’s a pop-up shop with local makers – body care, fragrances, jewelry, sweets, underwear. (4735 40th SW)
ALAIR GRAND OPENING: West Seattle’s new gift shop is celebrating its grand opening today, 10 am-7 pm, as previewed here on Friday. (3280 California SW)
SEEKING SEATTLE’S SURVIVING SALAMANDERS: 11 am at Camp Long with naturalist Stewart Wechsler. Details in our calendar listing, including how to pre-register if there’s still room. (5200 35th SW)
‘WE HAVE A DREAM’: Community workshop focused on “Strengthening Community and the Futures of Our Youth Through Storytelling,” presented by the Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association and United Way-King County, 1-4 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. All welcome; details in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)
JUNIOR ROLLER DERBY TRIPLEHEADER: At Southgate Roller Rink in White Center, doors open 5:15 pm for Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby‘s second-annual Harry Potter-themed bout, a tripleheader with a costume contest at halftime! Details in our calendar listing. (9646 17th SW)
ROSE LAUGHLIN TRIO: Folk music, traditional and modern, at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. (5612 California SW)
DIFFERENT DRUMMER: At Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm, you’ll see this “multi-genre chamber ensemble comprised of violin, double bass, and percussive tap dancing.” Ticket and other info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)
JUDI JENSEN BAND: Live music at 9 pm, no cover, at Poggie Tavern. 21+. (4717 California SW)
3 BANDS @ PARLIAMENT: At Parliament Tavern, it’s live music tonight with Sir Coyler & His Asthmatic Band, The DT’s, Second Hand Suits, starting at 9 pm. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)
3 BANDS @ SKYLARK: The Skylark has a live-music triple bill too with Juliet Tango, Obol, Fain, 9 pm. $7 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)
EVEN MORE for today, tonight, beyond … just check our complete calendar.
As previewed here last night, students were joined by VIP visitors for the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day assembly today at West Seattle High School. Teacher Jennifer Hall, who advises the WSHS Diversity Club, shared some visuals, and the full text of senior Amy Ijeoma‘s speech from the assembly, titled “The Only Black Kid”:
Individuality is amazing. It’s something we value because it offers more perspectives, more conversation, more ideas. It does a lot of good. But we also like to be relatable – we find comfort in knowing that others go through or have gone through similar situations, think similarly, and that others share common characteristics and interests. That’s how we make friends. We find people who are in some way similar to us, and we find people who are almost nothing like us. But that’s how we bring out the best in each other. With the right balance of individuality and relatability, we can collectively grow in how we view each other’s unique experiences.
So our schools and classrooms reflect that, right? We’re working towards it, but there’s room for improvement. In recent Harvard studies they show that students of color perform better academically and engage more in classes where they have race congruent teachers. And white students perform just as well. From my own experiences, I’ve felt more comfortable in a class where there’s a teacher who I see myself in. Whether it was a teacher of color, a woman, or someone who has lived a shared experience. And I quickly learned that at a young age.
In my early years of elementary school, I began to feel the disconnect. I knew the majority of the other kids didn’t have a similar upbringing as me, that they didn’t like how I looked because they didn’t understand it, but I knew so much about their European roots. I learned so much eurocentric history that I knew it like it was my own. At times I would try to feel like them. I remember one day I tried pinching my nose, so it would stay narrow the way their noses do. By 4th grade, I was straightening my hair every morning before school. I tried to adapt to white culture, while forgetting how beautiful my own culture was. Imagine a little brown girl intimidated by her own skin tone, because she never saw or heard about enough of it. Anywhere, in school, on tv, in children’s books, on barbie dolls. It was a strange feeling, but that was only the beginning.
When my culture and many other cultures were finally being introduced in classrooms, (and still to this day) everyone would turn and look at me. It was sad to know that people of color’s histories, their oppression, and their contributions to society were talked about so little –it seemed almost forbidden; as if their history didn’t encompass mass incarceration, genocide, systemic racism — the silencing of my people, other people of color, and many other marginalized groups. Just because you’re uncomfortable doesn’t mean we shouldn’t talk about it. It’s not something people of color should just “get over and move on” from, because it happened, and it’s still happening. So what do we do?
As members of society, we need to respectfully acknowledge history and current events when they come up. We must create an environment that allows people of color to freely speak their minds, and truly be heard; to educate and be educated. We need to display our true personalities, because not only will you benefit from it, but the people around you can see themselves in you as well, and feel more comfortable being who they are. Respectfully include and welcome valid perspectives that aren’t your own! Debate. Learn. Remember that if you’re one who benefits from the oppression of others to listen. Although your opinion matters, if you ever want to learn, you have to listen. Because people of color just want to be noticed and heard for who they truly are, and how they feel. So when Monday comes around, and you remember one of the many people who fought for justice, remember that the fight isn’t over.
Last February, Amy Ijeoma was one of the WSHS students we featured because of their project related to family homelessness.
Also at the assembly, as previewed last night, three state legislators who worked together on the creation of MLK Day in our state reunited for the first time in decades – former 34th District Reps. Georgette Valle and Bruce Addison, and former 43rd District Rep. Jesse Wineberry. Teacher Hall shares this three-minute clip from their Q/A session after the speech:
The bill they co-sponsored, creating the state holiday, passed in 1985.
West Seattle/South Park City Councilmember Lisa Herbold says the mayor made “the right call” in announcing late today that the city will scrap its bicycle-sharing program for now, rather than replacing the failed Pronto system with something different.
Last March, she was one of two council votes against the bike-share buyout. So last month, we asked her about the bike-share situation during our wide-ranging interview looking back at her first year in office and ahead at her second year; she replied that she didn’t hold much hope the program would be scrapped, and restated concerns that a new version still wouldn’t serve our area.
Tonight, she published this statement after the mayor’s announcement:
This was absolutely the right call. With limited public dollars, these resources are better used to develop safe routes to schools for our students. Now is not the time for public investment in a bike share system.
I’m glad to see these funds are proposed toward implementing the City’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plans, and School Safety projects, in line with my proposal last year to re-direct $4 million in funding away from expansion of the Pronto system toward these existing needs. I regularly hear from constituents about school crossing safety, most recently regarding Genesee Hill Elementary.
During last year’s budget cycle, I sponsored a budget action the Council adopted to remove $900,000 in funding for operation of the Pronto system in 2017 and 2018, to preserve funding for these existing needs.
Here’s how the mayor announced the bike-share change, redirecting $3 million to other pedestrian/bicycle programs.
Five business notes this afternoon, which happen to span A to Z …
ADMIRAL THEATER: Admiral Neighborhood Association president Larry Wymer mentioned at the January meeting earlier this week that the fourth new auditorium at the historic Admiral Theater would open today. We went by just before the day’s screening schedule began, and indeed, it has:
The newest to open is Pier 4 – our photo shows just a corner of it – go see for yourself! You can see the theater’s schedule here – current movies are “Hidden Figures,” “Patriots Day,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and “Sing.”
ARTHUR’S: Also at the ANA meeting, Arthur’s proprietors talked about the “all-day breakfast café” – something they thought was missing in this area – that they are bringing to the former Angelina’s spot at 2311 California SW (as reported here in November). “We’re locals at heart.” As is so common with new businesses, it’s taking time to get everything done, so now they are hoping to open next month.
ALAIR GRAND OPENING: The gift shop that opened last month in part of the former Curves space at 3280 California SW will celebrate its grand opening tomorrow, 10 am-7 pm, and you’re invited. Alair proprietor Shandon Graybeal tells WSB, “We will have Nibbles Food Truck, wine, beer, and champagne, and tons of raffles, samples, giveaways, and sales throughout the day.”
BIG AL BREWING CLOSING: As reported Thursday on our partner site White Center Now, almost 8 1/2 years of fun at Big Al Brewing in White Center is coming to an end after tomorrow – they’re closing. So if it’s a favorite spot of yours, you’ll want to go hang out Saturday, 1-10 pm – they’ll have the game on!
ZIPPYDOGS AWARD: Congratulations to Elise Lindborg and Kelli Henderson, co-proprietors of Morgan Junction-headquartered promotional-products provider ZippyDogs, for winning “Business of the Year” from the Greater Seattle Business Association. The award will be presented at the GSBA Business and Humanitarian Awards dinner at the waterfront Marriott on February 16th. One other West Seattleite will be honored that night, according to the GSBA’s news release about the awards: King County Executive Dow Constantine will receive special recognition as a “Voice for Economic Justice.”
Family, friends, and fans will gather on Sunday to remember Melvyn Poll – a longtime Alki resident, prominent member of the Jewish community, and distinguished opera singer – who died on Thursday. Here’s the remembrance shared with the community:
It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of our beloved Melvyn Poll on January 12th, 2017.
A Seattle native, Mr. Poll began his musical career at Temple De Hirsch Sinai in the children’s choir, directed by Samuel Goldfarb. A graduate of Lakeside School, the University of Washington undergraduate and the UW Law School, his vocal career spanned continents and decades, a recent highlight being his singing the National Anthem at the Husky football games for the last several years.
He will be forever remembered for his profound love of family and friends, his quick wit, and enormous generosity and talent.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife Rosalind, children Sydney and Shaya Calvo, Ryan and Lisa Poll, and adored grandchildren Sasha, Eli, and Sally.
A memorial will be held Sunday, January 15th at 1:00 pm at Benaroya Hall Recital Hall.
Remembrances may be made to the Seattle Symphony or the charity of your choice.
Read more about Mr. Poll’s achievements here.
(WSB publishes West Seattle obituaries by request, free of charge. Please e-mail the text, and a photo if available, to editor@westseattleblog.com)
After a question about work under way now at currently vacant EC Hughes Elementary (7740 34th SW) – likely to be the new home of Roxhill Elementary starting in fall 2018 – we followed up today with Seattle Public Schools.
As we reported back in October, the district planned to take the ~$14 million Hughes renovation project to bid early this year, and district capital-project manager Paul Wight tells WSB today that’s still the plan: “The Capital Department is preparing the documents for bidding. We will advertise this project on February 7th, open bids on March 8th, award the contract in April and start construction in May.”
Our photo above, taken this morning, shows some signs of work there now. Wight says it’s “critical maintenance” that must be done before the renovation work:
The Seattle Public Schools Facility Department has cleaned up the front landscape, removing some unhealthy vegetation and trimming up heathy trees and plants. They are also repairing the historic wood windows from the interior of the building. Our Masons are working on the brick repairing mortar by tuck pointing the brick as well as installing seismic ties around the egress points of the building. The brick will be cleaned, resealed, and anti-graffiti coating installed.
The city Department of Construction and Inspections, Wight adds, is reviewing the permit drawings and is expected to issue the permit “within the next month or two.”
One more thing: The public is welcome to the district’s next meeting with the Roxhill Elementary PTSA, which Wight says is set for 6 pm February 13th at
Roxhill EC Hughes. (Our report on the district’s briefing with the PTSA last fall is here.)
(WSB photo from May 2016, right after last year’s flower baskets were delivered and hung)
New program in The Junction this year: You can “adopt” one of the 95 flower baskets that adorn light poles in the business district from May through September. The program just announced by the West Seattle Junction Association offers “a name plate affixed to the historic light pole [adjacent to your basket] showing who adopted the basket” – in your name, someone else’s as a gift, or in memory. A $145 donation – yes, WSJA is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization – gets you sponsorship of one basket. It’ll be professionally planted and designed, and WSJA takes care of watering and maintenance. Lots more info is here – along with a form you can use to adopt and pay online right now (or scroll down that page for info on adopting by postal mail).
By Tracy Record
West Seattle Blog editor
First thing this morning, two hours before dawn and six degrees below freezing, Jenni Watkins officially opened Dutchboy Coffee at 16th SW and SW Holden.
She has big dreams for her little coffee shop at Highland Park’s busiest intersection.
And it has a big namesake – Dutch, the 8-year-old Newfoundland who belongs to Jenni and husband Todd Watkins. Or maybe, they belong to him. He won’t be a fixture at the stand that carries his name and likeness – but they wanted him to be there for our photo op and interview on this grand-opening morning.
“He’s brought us a lot of friends,” laughed Jenni. “We didn’t know half our neighbors” before that.
Things have changed. This morning, she says, almost everyone on their block came by to be part of Dutchboy Coffee’s opening day.
“We just love our neighborhood,” Jenni smiles. A neighbor, in fact, did the design work for their signage and menu.
Dutchboy Coffee is the first business for Jenni and Todd, who also helped build the stand – while you might recall that other coffee stands (JoJo’s and Jenny’s) used to be in that spot, this is a brand-new structure, with custom features added to a modular building.
Jenni and Todd have lived in Highland Park since 2004 and “decided we’d like to work with the community.” Dutchboy is starting simple, with coffee (Fonté) and pastries (Little Rae’s), and planning to build on that – Jenni is working toward baking for herself within six months or so (that requires a whole different level of permit), and hoping to add sandwiches someday.
When warmer weather arrives, tables and chairs will appear in the space between the Dutchboy stand and the commercial building that shares the site on the southeast corner of 16th/Holden.
For starters, Dutchboy’s hours are 6 am-2 pm Mondays-Fridays. That could change; Jenni will be listening to customers’ suggestions and requests. And in the meantime, their main message is on a board by the stand’s front window: “Welcome to Your Dutchboy!”
WSDOT just published that new video about working hyperbarically with the Highway 99 tunneling machine as it continues a maintenance stop before moving on to dig the final 25 percent of its 9,270-foot path – explaining, among other machines, that the machine is underwater as well as underground and is therefore something of “a submarine.” During the maintenance work that’s been under way since January 5th, crews have replaced 250 cutterhead tools, like these:
See the latest tunnel update here; the machine’s current location is shown here.
