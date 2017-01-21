West Seattle, Washington
(Gatewood pilot/photographer Long Bach Nguyen’s aerial view of much of the crowd at the march’s starting point)
With more than 100,000 participants, the Womxn’s March on Seattle lasted more than four and a half hours – from the first departures from Judkins Park around 11:15, to the Seattle Police announcement that the last marchers had arrived at Seattle Center around 3:50 pm, without incidents or arrests.
We covered marchers leaving West Seattle this morning (see those photos here); we appreciate everyone who has sent photos
Above and below, Trissa Hodapp sent photos of her group, all West Seattleites, from the end of the route at Seattle Center.
Trissa says, “My daughter carried the sign almost the entire route. It was so powerful and had positive energy.” The signs told the story of the day – this next one was photographed by Samuella Samaniego:
She also sent this view from the Chinatown area:
Carl Guess shared the photo below, observing, “Love the juxtaposition of the gospel tune lyric and the flag.”
The sign shown with this group of “walking West Seattleites” was from the school of “cup half full”:
Some signs were handwritten:
And in many views – what stood out was the prevalence of the pink “pussyhats”:
Many family groups – next are Stephanie and Madeline Gerding, photographed by Patrick Gerding:
The next two are from Y-Ma, who e-mailed: “We got to Judkins around 10:30. The crowd, the energy & respectfulness was kind of overwhelming. I think it took us about 90 minutes after start to actually be able to leave the park vicinity. Coming down the hill – it was an absolute sea of people for as far as one could see.”
That sea of people rolled and strolled on through the Central and International Districts, and on to downtown – this view is from Sarah Cameron:
And this, from Laura Dedon Oxford:
Next photo, via e-mail – “Denise Nelson and Lisa Stencel representing West Seattle!”
And here are students from a school that marched on Friday too – Taproot School:
Thanks to Lynne Meddaugh for that photo.
So what happened at the end of the march route? Barbara Dobkin sent this photo of performers on the Seattle Center grounds:
More photos to come.
Game-playing for a good cause – it’s happening noon-10 pm tomorrow at Meeples Games (WSB sponsor). Connor Alexander (who you might know from the West Seattle Cyberpunks) sent the announcement:
Just wanted to let you know that we’re hosting a benefit on Sunday at Meeples Games. It’s a marathon of the game Netrunner for a local Seattle charity, New Beginnings.
You don’t have to play to contribute. Information on how to contribute without attending is in the invite. Also, you can attend and donate, but not play. People interested in learning how to play are encouraged to attend. This is a marathon, not a competitive tournament. All play is casual.
If you haven’t been to Meeples Games – which is a café and playing place as well as a store – it’s upstairs at 3737 California SW, NW corner of California/Charlestown.
Just mentioning in case you saw the Seattle Fire units and/or heard the sirens: What was briefly a “full response” dispatch to the 4500 block of SW Director in Fauntleroy has been scaled back to one engine. Instead of a house fire, it turned out to be a problem with a food smoker.
This morning, we heard from Tom, whose family had decided not to go to the Womxn’s March on Seattle but wanted to invite others to join a small “solidarity march” around The Junction. We caught up with his group as they headed out from California/Edmunds around quarter till 1, after the sun had emerged from the clouds.
As for the main march downtown – per SPD, after more than two hours, the last of the marchers have finally left Judkins Park, as the front of the group arrived at the end of the route more than 3 miles away. The crowd has been estimated at well over 100,000. No incidents reported along the way, we can say from monitoring police frequencies and other emergency channels.
That’s a brand-new sign – in San Simeon, California – along The Whale Trail, the shore-based network of whale-watching spots established by the West Seattle-based advocacy group of the same name. The photo is from TWT executive director Donna Sandstrom, who is in California to launch six new TWT sites, including that one. And this comes as her group celebrates a new grant announced this week by a national organization:
The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation announced that The Whale Trail, based in Seattle, will receive a $50,000 Ernest F. Hollings Ocean Awareness Award for their project, “The Whale Trail Northern California,” to develop interpretive signage on the northern California coast focusing on the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whale (SRKW), extending the trail of signage already found in the Olympic Peninsula.
The award is one of five grants totaling $215,000 awarded by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation to expand public awareness of ocean and Great Lakes conservation issues in partnership with America’s national marine sanctuaries.
“The Whale Trail will help engage Americans in understanding how they can change the future for the southern resident orca, since all the issues that have brought the SKRW to the brink of extinction are human-caused,” said Kristen Sarri, President and CEO of the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation. “Supporting local partners and their efforts to conserve this magnificent species is at the heart of the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation’s work and well represents the goals of the Hollings Ocean Awareness Awards.”
“The Hollings Award will make it possible for coastal visitors and residents to learn more about where and when to watch whales from shore. The northern California coast is a key part of the range for the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales. With NMSF support we’ll build awareness of these iconic and beloved pods, the threats they are facing, and the role that we can each and all play in their recovery,” said Donna Sandstrom, founder and executive director for The Whale Trail.
The Hollings Award to The Whale Trail was provided in partnership with NOAA Fisheries. The purpose of the Hollings Awards is to foster a better understanding of ocean and Great Lakes issues that leads to increased stewardship of natural and cultural marine resources, including the eight endangered and protected species that are part of NOAA’s Species in the Spotlight campaign. The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation seeks projects that inspire local communities to conservation actions, seeking innovative ideas that partner with America’s marine and Great Lakes sanctuaries to draw needed attention to endangered species such as the Southern Resident Killer Whale.
“NOAA Fisheries is pleased to be a partner in these education and outreach projects that support stewardship of the nation’s ocean resources and their habitat,” said Paul Doremus, Deputy Assistant Administrator for Operations for NOAA National Marine Fisheries Service.
Established in 2005, the awards represent the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation’s commitment to the legacy of former U.S. Senator Ernest F. Hollings who authored an extraordinary range of laws to safeguard America’s ocean and coasts. Senator Hollings was committed to increasing knowledge of our ocean’s value through research and education.
NMSF is supporting four other organizations with Hollings Ocean Awareness Awards that support projects in California, Georgia, Michigan, and Hawaii. The five funded projects connect with a wide geography of sanctuaries in U.S. waters, and support critical education and outreach initiatives on ocean and Great Lakes conservation and endangered species awareness.
NMSF has awarded more than $1.7 million in grants through the Hollings Awards program from its Ernest F. Hollings Ocean Awareness Trust Fund and other sources since 2005 to approximately 70 organizations.
While the Southern Resident Killer Whales are considered “residents” here, they range into waters far to the north – Canada – and south – California – to find food, so TWT’s awareness campaign is vital along many hundreds of miles of shoreline.
(WSB photos by Tracy Record and Patrick Sand unless otherwise credited)
10:42 AM: After receiving a photo from the bus-chartering moms in Gatewood (shown atop our daily-preview list), we decided to head to The Junction to check out people catching buses to head to the march starting point in the Central District. And we found lots of them, of all ages!
The buses were jammed – even with Metro adding more, in the 9 am hour, they were leaving full, with some having to wait for the next one. This photo was texted from aboard a Route 21 bus caught along Avalon:
As we headed back south to WSB headquarters on the Gatewood/Upper Fauntleroy line, we saw an obviously march-bound group waiting at Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation, so we pulled over for this photo:
They told us they were awaiting rideshare vehicles – and that the group was twice this size but the others had already left.
IF YOU'RE MARCHING: Please send a photo – we will have a separate report later with photos from the march.
IF YOU’RE NOT MARCHING: As added to our daily preview list, a local family is organizing a small solidarity march around The Junction – meet at Uptown Espresso (California/Edmunds/Erskine) at 12:30 pm.
ABOUT THE HATS: If you don’t know the background of the pink hats many are wearing … go here.
11:30 AM: As of a minutes ago, the march is officially on the move, having left Judkins Park (and all the overflow spots where people are waiting along the route to Seattle Center). If you are headed downtown for some other reason – keep in mind that traffic/access will be affected for hours. TV helicopters are over the crowd; this is the most reliable feed we’ve found so far.
12:28 PM: After more than an hour, SPD says the march has now spread almost entirely across the full official route of more than 3 miles – as the front of the march approaches the end of the route at Seattle Center, some have yet to leave Judkins Park at the start of the route.
2:45 PM: The march is in its fourth hour and some are still on the route to Seattle Center – just passing Spring Street, according to the latest police-radio update, plus SPD via Twitter:
Incident Commander McDonagh took this picture from the end of #WomensMarchSeattle We're going the distance with you. pic.twitter.com/CiWgTRGLPq
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2017
All the estimates we’ve seen so far have participation at more than 100,000 people. Again, we’ll have a separate report later with the photos we’ve received (thank you!) and summary details.
3:04 PM: Some buses are still on reroutes – be aware of this if you’re trying to get home. For the C Line, we checked with Metro: “The C Line has been rerouted further west on Mercer to Queen Anne Ave. It is traveling south on QA to turn left on Denny Way, then right on 1st, left on Broad and right onto 3rd Ave.” We don’t know how much longer this will last, though.
3:29 PM: Metro also now has a free shuttle running “on 5th Ave between Mercer and Broad Streets” to go south back into downtown from Seattle Center to catch buses back this way.
Added: Moms from West Seattle chartered buses to head to the march. Thanks for the photo!
First, if you’re going to the weekend’s biggest event – the Womxn’s March on Seattle from Judkins Park to Seattle Center – today:
METRO INFO: Extra buses are promised.
OTHER TRANSPORTATION INFO: On the march website.
SPEAKERS: We’re told that along with Aneelah Afzali, who we reported on last night, at least one other West Seattleite is among the speakers: Panayiota Bertzikis.
If you're marching and have a photo to share later – editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!
(ADDED 10:08 AM) LOCAL SOLIDARITY MARCH: From Tom – “My wife and I have decided that we are feeling too anxious to take our kids to today’s big march after the shooting at UW yesterday. But our daughter was really excited about it, and we want to do something. We’ve decided to go march around the Alaska Junction. Is there anyone else who wants to show solidarity but isn’t up to the big march who’d like to join us? We were thinking of meeting at 12:30 by Uptown Espresso but are flexible on time. And a big thank you to those who are going to the big march, with or without your kids!!”
Questions? E-mail Tom at tomohern@gmail.com.
(BACK TO ORIGINAL LIST) Now, here’s what (updated: else!) is happening on the peninsula:
DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE ANNIVERSARY: It’s been 8 years since the Duwamish Tribe built and opened its longhouse in West Seattle. 10 am-5 pm, join the celebration, starting with the documentary “Promised Land” at 10 am, a reception at noon, cultural program at 1. Admission free. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)
INAUGURATION MEDITATION: Last day to walk the labyrinth at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor) in contemplation of Inauguration Week. 10 am-4 pm. (3940 41st SW)
VIETNAMESE STORYTIME: Delridge Library invites families with kids 3 and up to storytime in Vietnamese, 11:30 am. (5423 Delridge Way SW)
COMMUNITY SEMINAR WITH WORLD CHAMPION: Miriam Cardoso leads a community seminar at Elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu of Seattle (WSB sponsor) 2-4 pm, in support of the ongoing food drive – details here. (5050 Delridge Way SW)
WINTER CLOTHING SWAP: 4-7 pm at The Community General Store: “We will swap gently used women’s clothing and accessories, while enjoying hot (spicy!) chai and some delicious snacks.” (5214 Delridge Way SW)
KLEZMER BANDS: Two in concert at Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm – Orkestyr Farfeleh and Klez Katz – details in our calendar listing, including how to make a reservation if there’s room left. (7904 35th SW)
MOTHERS AND SONS: 7:30 pm at ArtsWest, “the Tony Award-nominated play about a mother’s reckoning with the life and legacy of her late son.” (4711 California SW)
CHAMPAGNE HONEYBEE: 9 pm at Whisky West – singer/songwriter with ukuleles! 21+. (6451 California SW)
MICHELE D’AMOUR & THE LOVE DEALERS: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)
MORE ON OUR COMPLETE CALENDAR … see it all here.
Before we move on into Saturday, photos from two more school demonstrations on Inauguration Day:
Those are students from Taproot School, an independent K-5 school based at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse. And on Delridge, students from Louisa Boren K-8 STEM rallied on Friday afternoon:
Thanks again to everyone who shared photos
As the day came to a close, Seattle Public Utilities crews were on both sides of the Fauntleroy slide – up on the dead-end section of California SW where part of the road itself washed away late last night (WSB coverage here), and down on the SW Cambridge street end, which is what you see in the next two photos, sent by Jeff VanGilder:
SPU spokesperson Katie McVicker told WSB they still don’t know why the 2-inch water line broke. Two customers were without water this afternoon, with others on California SW likely experiencing lower-than-normal water pressure, but SPU expected service to be fully restored tonight. As for the road, we asked SDOT’s Sue Romero:
SPU is taking the lead on the cleanup efforts. Currently, the west side of the street is impassable due to damage, however, there is enough room to keep one lane open to allow local access to residents. SDOT is continuing to support SPU efforts. We are working to add sand bags to divert any surface water from the undermined/washed out area.
We will continue to monitor the anticipated weekend rain. There is a possibility that we may need to close the road to vehicle access if the road is further undermined. If that occurs, we would assess and determine if it would be possible to provide pedestrian access to homes. Any final restoration and mitigation measures proposed by SPU’s team will be reviewed and approved by SDOT.
And then there’s the question about safety of structures in the area.
Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections spokesperson Wendy Shark said inspectors had been sent to check out “buildings” in the slide area, but by day’s end she hadn’t heard back on whether they had needed to take safety action, so that’s information we might not get before Monday.
By Tracy Record
West Seattle Blog editor
If you are going to the Womxn’s March on Seattle tomorrow, get to the starting point at Judkins Park in time for the pre-march speakers.
One is a West Seattle neighbor – Aneelah Afzali.
Afzali is executive director of MAPS-AMEN, the recently launched American Muslim Empowerment Network, launched through the Muslim Association of Puget Sound, which is based in Redmond.
She will be one of five speakers at the rally before the march, and her speech will be about combating Islamophobia. “Essentially,” she told us during a phone conversation, “getting people to understand that Muslims were part of America even before it was a country, despite the demonization we are seeing in the media.” She’ll be talking about what people can do to help combat Islamophobia.
What CAN you do? “Each circumstance will vary,” Afzali says. The important thing is to not just stand by in silence – use your voice, use your body if you have to, or tell the story – if you see or hear something, posting about it on social media can be an important way of fighting back. “Standing up for the victim, letting them know they have an ally … there are a variety of things that people can do.”
In the bigger picture, her work “has four areas of focus – coalition building … with other minority groups as well as our friends and allies of any kind of background. That’s important during troubling times. (Also) education about Islam and Muslims – unfortunately, most people in our country don’t know Muslims, and something is easy to demonize when you don’t know much about it.” Another area of focus: “Leveraging media properly – Islam is the most mentioned religion (in media),” but most of the mentions are negative, Afzali says. The final focus: “Youth empowerment – helping build the future leaders of our country.” Last weekend, MAPS-AMEN had a youth-advocacy workshop with more than 100 young participants learning about Islamophobia and using the “power of the pen” to combat it.
MAPS-AMEN plans to have more than 100 American Muslims marching tomorrow; an announcement of that is how we found Afzali – we received a news release about the group’s participation, and asked if there were any West Seattleites with whom we could speak.
ABOUT THE MARCH: Marchers are gathering at 10 am at Judkins Park, with the speakers (including Aneelah Afzali) scheduled at 10:30 am, marching instructions at 11. Full details, including maps, are here.
Inaugural Parade today, Women’s March tomorrow. Big weekend in D.C., and some West Seattleites have traveled from here to “the other Washington.” The photo was just sent by one of them, Kerry Murphy:
We (the 3 on the left: Kristen Meyer, Kerry Murphy, Megan Jasper) were standing at the inaugural parade (in our pussyhats) today, feeling a little overwhelmed, and a woman and her teenage daughter (Tessa Surface and Kristina Dahl, in the pic) wandered up, also looking a hair overwhelmed. We started chatting, and it turns out we all are from West Seattle. Small world! I had 4 West Seattleites on my plane yesterday, too (that I know of – maybe more?).
We'll appreciate photos tomorrow too – editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!
Kaarisa Karlten, originally known as Keitheen Nichols, has died at 57, and family and friends will gather soon in two cities to remember her. Here’s the remembrance her family is sharing:
Born Keitheen Ione Nichols on January 28, 1959, the middle child of five to Keith and Thomasine Nichols of Seattle, she passed away on January 12, 2017, battling breast cancer. Memorial celebrations will be held on January 28th at 3pm at Fauntleroy Church in West Seattle, and in LaGrande, Oregon on February 4th at 3 pm at LaGrande’s Marketplace, 1101 Washington Avenue.
A West Seattle High School graduate, Keitheen went on to study Interior Design at Bellevue College. She used her education in many creative endeavors from interior design, painting, drawing and murals.
Keitheen also attended Peninsula College in Port Angeles, Washington, and further studied Entrepreneurship, Business, and Multimedia. She lent her artistic talents to creating a backdrop and set for a local television production of “Storytime,” featuring local storytellers. And she put her education to use forming a business, Cottageware, putting her drawings and designs to work on aprons and kitchen dishtowels, selling them at local shops.
At 50 years old, she decided to change her legal name to Kaarisa Karlten, tired of her name being mispronounced her whole life.
She moved to LaGrande, Oregon in 2003, where she channeled her artistic talents with her husband, Wyatt Williams in their custom metal work business, Williams and Karlten Design and Fabrication. Their work can be seen among many businesses in LaGrande and surrounding areas.
Kaarisa believed in always leaving a place better than you found it, and her life is a legacy of that belief, whether you knew her for years, briefly, online or in person. She volunteered in many community events, even Delridge Day (photo at right) to help her daughter’s community. She was a vibrant soul who believed in living life to the fullest as your truest self.
She is survived by her husband Wyatt Williams; three children, Holli Margell, Hance Edwards, Hannah Jane Winn; two stepchildren: Garrett Williams and Kasey Lathrop; three grandchildren; her brothers Stephen Nichols and Michael Nichols; and sister Heidi Henry.
Photos by Holli Margell.
(WSB publishes West Seattle obituaries by request, free of charge.
1:06 PM: West Seattle High School students are marching in The Junction right now. The photo above came in via text – and our crew is catching up with them as they arrive at California/Alaska. Police are monitoring the march, according to what we’re hearing via scanner.
More photos later – also, Madison Middle School students are expected to head that way soon.
2:07 PM: The Madison students didn’t go to The Junction after all. They left the school around 1:45; we recorded them walking toward California a few minutes later (see Twitter video here – it’s not embeddable today for some reason). We saw them cross paths with returning WSHS students shortly thereafter, and went further down California – but instead of heading toward The Junction, they headed back to school, where we saw the group back outside the entrance a few minutes ago.
4:49 PM: Thanks to the reader who texted this video of the Madison group as they walked along California earlier:
Happy 4th anniversary to our area’s only coworking center, West Seattle Office Junction. As is often the case for businesses, they’re offering customers the gift – one week of coworking for $99:
Do you feel easily distracted? Would you like to get your work done in less time? At the West Seattle Office Junction you get all the benefits of an office, nice coworkers, and no boss ;) **For an extra charge we offer a slap in the face every time you check Facebook!**
Give Coworking a try during the week of 1/23-28. Risk-free; if you come in every day and you were not satisfied with the experience, we’ll give you your money back. Just show up on Monday morning to get started. You can also come in for a tour every day from 10 am-3 pm, if you have not had a chance to see our office space or learn about Coworking.
If you decide to stay productive and sign up for one of our month-to-month plans by the end of the week we’ll waive the $50 signup fee! See details here.
West Seattle Office Junction is at 6040 California SW.
9:58 AM: Though much of the discussion of possible Inauguration Day student walkouts has focused on Seattle Public Schools, the first walkout of the day turned out to be from an independent school. A tip from a parent (thank you!) led us to Westside School (WSB sponsor) in Arbor Heights, where some of the preK-8 school’s older students walked out at 9 am, heading along 35th SW to SW Roxbury, then east for a bit and back to the school. More photos later.
ADDED 11:59 AM: Two more photos:
According to a letter sent to Westside families (shared with us by parents), middle-school students approached teachers and administrators yesterday with their plan for a demonstration. Here is an image of the letter – we are asking the school for a copy:
Also see comments below for explanations from students.
(Pelagic cormorant, photographed by Mark Wangerin)
From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, we start with today’s inauguration-inspired events:
ALKI BEACH CLEANUP: Under way until 11:30 am, so you’re welcome to join in. Details in our calendar listing. (61st SW/Alki SW)
KID FRIENDLY FOOTWEAR CLOSURE: Kid Friendly Footwear/Again and Again (WSB sponsor) in The Junction is closed today – the store’s statement explains.
TIBBETTS INAUGURATION MEDITATION: 10 am-4 pm and again 6 pm-8 pm, the labyrinth is open for walking at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor). Details in our calendar listing. (3940 41st SW)
‘I SURVIVED INAUGURATION DAY’: 4-10 pm at Ounces in North Delridge. (3809 Delridge Way SW)
POSITIVE POLITICS POTLUCK: 6-9 pm at The Community General Store. (5214 Delridge Way SW)
Also happening today/tonight:
MOVIE NIGHT: Double feature at Highland Park Improvement Club, free. Doors open at 6 pm. (12th SW/SW Holden)
FAMILY CONNECT @ THE Y: 6:30 pm, come try the newly expanded West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) as its grand-reopening celebration continues – nonmembers welcome too, for tonight’s focus on nutrition. (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)
5 MINUTES OR LESS FLY FISHING FEST: 7 pm at Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) – RSVP ASAP to be sure there’s still room. (42nd SW/SW Oregon)
JAN MANDRYK: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)
MOTHERS AND SONS: 7:30 pm curtain for the second night of ArtsWest‘s new production. (4711 California SW)
LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: 9 pm, Red Sea, General Vicinity, and guests. (3803 Delridge Way SW)
Got an event for the calendar? Send info in plain text in the body of the e-mail, editor@westseattleblog.com, with as much advance notice as possible – thanks!
Both of West Seattle’s neighborhood-district councils have now had their first meetings since the city’s official severing of ties and financial support.
The Delridge Neighborhoods District Council met Wednesday night for the first time this year, continuing its third-Wednesday meetings but changing the location for the first quarter – it’s meeting at Highland Park Improvement Club through March rather than at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center.
One of the biggest topics of the meeting was another meeting – 7 pm next Wednesday (January 25th), also at HPIC, several local community councils are co-sponsoring the “State of Delridge” (as in, eastern West Seattle) with City Councilmember Lisa Herbold. Read More
In North Delridge, Elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu of Seattle (WSB sponsor) is in the midst of its annual food drive, and hoping you can help. While the drive continues through January, two special events are planned tomorrow (Saturday, January 21st). Here are the updates from BJJ’s Sonia Sillan:
FOOD DRIVE FOR THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK
We are doing our annual food drive for the West Seattle Food Bank from now until the end of January. As an added bonus, for every ten nonperishables or ten dollars, you will receive one raffle ticket (for example, $30 or 30 nonperishables = 3 tickets). You can enter for a chance to pie your favorite coach in the face. The drawing will be at the end of the month.
MIRIAM CARDOSO SEMINAR
In support of the food drive, we are putting on a community Brazilian Jiu-jitsu seminar by our founder and 5x-world champion, Miriam Cardoso. Entry for the seminar is a minimum of 25 nonperishable items or $25 for the WSFB. The seminar will take place January 21 from 2-4 pm. All levels, ages 10+, are welcome to attend. Please RSVP on the Facebook event by clicking “Going.”
PARENTS NIGHT OUT
Also in support of the food drive, we are sponsoring a Parents Night Out at the gym – Nerf Wars style. Children ages 5-13 are welcome to attend for fun, movies, and games. You provide the Nerf gun, we will provide the ammo! Entry fee is $30, payable through cash for the WSFB or through donations of nonperishable items. Each nonperishable item is worth $1 toward the fee (for example, 30 nonperishables = free entry). Please RSVP on the Facebook event by clicking “Going.”
7:28 AM: Transit alert just in from Metro – “Route 57 to downtown Seattle due to leave the Alaskan Junction at 7:38 AM will not operate this morning.”
7:36 AM: Here are the alerts for potential traffic effects later, related to Inauguration Day:
-School walkouts: So far, Madison MS remains the only one we’ve heard directly about, ~1:30 pm, but Seattle Public Schools says multiple middle/high schools may have walkouts this afternoon.
-Marches/rallies elsewhere in the city today/tonight: Here’s the SDOT alert.
7:42 AM: Then looking ahead to tomorrow, the city’s biggest scheduled event is the Womxn’s March on Seattle from Judkins Park to Seattle Center. Here’s the SDOT alert on that; here’s what Metro told us earlier this week when we asked, on behalf of multiple readers, about extra service.
8:27 AM: No commute problems reported so far.
8:50 AM: Now there’s a problem. Multiple reports of a truck losing its load – asphalt and/or concrete – on NB 99 just after the West Seattle Bridge exit, blocking a lane.
12:10 AM: A water break in north Arbor Heights has led to a slide that’s taken out part of a dead-end section of California SW north of SW Roxbury and forcing residents of one house to evacuate.
(Broken pipe, exposed where part of road washed out)
A sizable Seattle Fire response is here and Seattle Public Utilities crews have arrived too. No report of injuries.
12:18 AM: Police are on scene too and as you can see, California SW is taped off – we are being kept back for safety. “West of Fauntleroy Park” is probably a better description of this area – here’s a map.
7:57 AM: We’re following up on multiple fronts now that it’s light – look for an update later.
ADDED 12:30 PM: We’re still awaiting information from SPU, and checking with other agencies too, including SDOT, since a road is involved. Meantime, some midday photos showing the scope:
We’ll update with anything more we find out.
4:30 PM: SPU says it doesn’t know what caused the 2-inch water-line break. We just went back again to the slide zone and they have lots of heavy equipment at work. We’ve been talking to SDOT about the road and SDCI about the stability of the home(s) in the area – that’ll be in tonight’s story. As pointed out in comments, the slide is in an embankment on what would be the SW Cambridge street end, between 44th SW and California SW.
About 30 people gathered in the ArtsWest Playhouse lobby tonight as part of the nationwide “Ghostlight Project” – reaffirming “a commitment to values of inclusion, participation, and compassion for everyone – regardless of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, (dis)ability, gender identity, or sexual orientation.” The original plan was to gather out front, but they moved inside for several reasons. Another change: AW artistic director Mathew Wright explained the concept:
He said that instead of keeping the “ghostlight” on for a limited time, as first planned, the playhouse will leave theirs on for the next four years. Each participant held their own small light for the brief gathering.
And they sang “Imagine”:
This was one of hundreds of similar gatherings around the nation tonight. At ArtsWest, once it was over, most continued on into the theater, where ArtsWest’s new production “Mothers and Sons” debuted tonight.
We start West Seattle Crime Watch with two reader reports:
IF THESE ARE YOURS … From Jeff:
I found two pairs of skis in the bushes near the top of the stairway that ends at SW Brandon and 37th Ave SW.
This stairway climbs east from the Fairmount Park playground. Since the skis seemed to be in good condition, I assumed that they were stolen and discarded. I reported the items to SPD and they have an entry on their Twitter feed that appears to indicate that they have recovered the skis as indicated below. I could not find a name on the skis and I am not sure how SPD would reconnect the items with their owners if the theft was not reported so I am attaching a picture of the skis in case someone recognizes their property. They should be able to recover them from SPD.
Now, from the SPD files, the newest reports available online with narrative information – we found five of note, two robberies and three burglaries. First, a report on an incident mentioned here briefly on Monday, at which time all we knew was that the Avalon 7-11 had been held up early that morning:
AVALON 7-11 HOLDUP: Just before 3 am Monday, police were sent to the 35th/Avalon 7-11. The clerk told officers he was mopping when two people came in, described as”two males with brown skin … both wearing all-black clothing.
One of the males was approximately 5’6″ with a slim build. The other suspect was approximately 6’3″ with a heavy set build … both males had their faced covered with red bandanas, and were wearing gloves.” The report says “the larger suspect pointed a black handgun at him and told him to “save your life” and “give me the balance” … (the clerk) obeyed the suspect’s demands and opened the registers. One of the suspects then leaped over the front counter, while the other suspect ran around the counter to the opening on the rear. The suspects emptied all of the cash from the registers … and placed the money into a paper bag that was sitting nearby. While the suspects were behind the counter, (the clerk) believes that they may have taken several cartons of cigarettes from the display case (and) other unknown items from a nearby aisle as well.” The report says one robber also demanded the “safe money” but the clerk didn’t have the code. The robbers then left. (UPDATED: SPD has released the surveillance video – added above. If you have any information about the robbers, call the SPD Robbery Unit at 206-684-5535.)
AT ANOTHER 7-11: Less than two hours later, the clerk at the South Delridge 7-11 “noticed two masked suspects walking up to the business” and locked the front doors. They tried to open it by pushing on it; then one suspect “pulled out a firearm and pointed it at (the clerk),” who ran to the back of the store to call 911 and hide. The suspects, meantime, left. No descriptive information in this report except “green handkerchief” around the suspects’ faces. Here too, police were expecting to get video surveillance footage.
Meantime, details on three burglaries are now available:
2900 BLOCK FAIRMOUNT AVENUE SW: Reported Monday morning, a garage break-in last weekend, with a rock used to break a window. Three tools were stolen but others were left behind.
9000 BLOCK 20TH SW: A construction-site burglary was discovered here on Monday morning. A worker arrived and discovered a garage gate open, a fence cut, and tools stolen.
8200 BLOCK NORTHROP: Someone returning home here on Monday evening discovered front-door damage – broken wood around the deadbolt. Nothing appeared to have been stolen.
