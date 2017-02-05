West Seattle, Washington
Somebody asked us how the Highway 99 tunneling machine is doing. While WSDOT hasn’t had many major updates lately, it’s continuing the routine of publishing distance updates on this page on Mondays and Thursdays, and according to the newest number – 7,499 feet dug, of the 9,270-foot route – it’s now more than 80 percent of the way to the end. The zone it’s in now goes below the Battery Street Tunnel, which will be decommissioned when the new tunnel opens, and beneath the foundation of the Seattle Center-to-downtown Monorail.
Look for these friendly volunteers – the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s “We Love The Junction” Task Force – at the south end of the West Seattle Farmers’ Market (California/Alaska) until 2 pm, to get your free Junction Valentine photo. Currently, the rain is light, the expected snow is still hours away. And the pic is quick – photography courtesy of someone whose work you’ve seen here on WSB, Leda Costa:
Your photo will be sent to you in a digital Valentine “frame” in time for the holiday of hearts. It’s also a friendly reminder, as noted in the announcement last week, that the Campbell Building – the photo backdrop – has its landmark-nomination hearing the day after Valentine’s Day, same Landmark Preservation Board meeting when there’ll be a vote on landmark status for the Hamm Building across the street.
(For those who consider this Superb Owl Sunday … a barred owl photographed in Lincoln Park by Scott Rose)
Yes, there’s more than football (and snow anticipation) today!
WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street! (California between Oregon and Alaska)
JUNCTION VALENTINE PHOTOS: Today’s the day the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s “We Love the Junction” campaign invites you to get a free Valentine photo at the Farmers’ Market, as explained in our preview, and this SWSHS video invitation:
10 am-2 pm, look for SWSHS by the Campbell Building on the south end of the market block, whatever the weather! (California/Alaska)
WEST SEATTLE ULTIMATE FAMILY FRISBEE: 10 am at Walt Hundley Playfield, whatever the weather. All welcome. (34th SW/SW Myrtle)
CAMP FIRE CANDY SALE: 10 am-3 pm, Camp Fire candy sellers are scheduled to be at QFC/Westwood Village. (2500 SW Barton)
SWIM AT SOUTHWEST POOL: Four sessions on the schedule today – adult/senior swim 11 am-12:30 pm, family swim 2-3 pm, public swim 4-5 pm, lap swim 5-6 pm. Fees are listed here. (2801 SW Thistle)
ANTI-BIAS STORYTIME: 3:30 pm at Southwest Library, presented by Mothers for Social Justice. Geared toward children birth-7 years old. (35th SW/SW Henderson)
Have an awesome Sunday!
6:39 AM: The talk of possible snow has turned into an official Winter Weather Advisory alert from the National Weather Service for 4 pm today through 4 pm Monday. Read the alert here – a key excerpt:
Rain is expected to start transitioning over to snow late this afternoon and early this evening … becoming mostly snow after 10 pm tonight and continuing into early Monday afternoon.
How much? Possibly 1 to 3 inches, the NWS is saying. The next forecast update is due in the 9 am vicinity – we’ll update throughout the day/night, as always.
10:07 AM: The midmorning forecast discussion upgrades the potential snow amount a bit, but hasn’t changed the alert level – yet. We’ll publish a separate story when it does. We’re also hearing of some flakes spotted already in various areas – though here in Upper Fauntleroy, still rain.
10:51 AM: And now it’s a Winter Storm Warning, with word of a half-foot possible. But it’s been pushed back a bit to take effect at 6 pm.
Another high-school basketball update: The Seattle Lutheran High School boys have one more game to go in the regular season, after winning their 16th consecutive game Saturday night, on the road against Crosspoint, 76-63. (Thanks to Ana for the tip!) Monday night, they’re home against Auburn Adventist, 7:30 pm. The Seattle Lutheran girls also play AA at home tomorrow, 6 pm, after a 31-29 loss to Crosspoint on Saturday.
The photos and report are from Chief Sealth International High School teacher Noah Zeichner (and note the reference to a newfound legal celebrity toward the end):
Eight Chief Sealth International High School students participated in the Washington State High School Ethics Bowl at the University of Washington on Saturday. At the end of the day, the two Chief Sealth teams finished with 2nd- and 3rd-place trophies.
Students discussed the ethical implications of raising the smoking age to 21, banning religious garb, funding contraception under the Affordable Care Act, among other topics. The event was organized by the UW Center for Philosophy for Children and took place at the UW School of Law. From the Center for Philosophy for Children’s website: “Unlike debate, Ethics Bowls do not force teams to take adversarial positions or hold fast to assigned perspectives. Instead, students have a forum in which to engage in dialogue, and they are judged on the quality of their analysis – how well they reason through the issues, organize and present arguments, analyze a case’s morally relevant features, and respond to commentary and questions – and the degree to which they engage in a thoughtful, civil exchange.”
The two Chief Sealth teams faced off against Lakeside, Seattle Academy, the Bush School, Lake Washington High School, and King’s School. In the final round, Chief Sealth’s Team 1 lost narrowly to a team from Seattle Academy. The judges included Justice Steven González of the Washington State Supreme Court and Noah Purcell, the Solicitor General who argued the case against President Trump’s immigrant and refugee ban in federal court on Friday.
The top three teams have earned a trip to Olympia on March 16 to hear an oral argument at the Washington State Supreme Court. They will have lunch with the Supreme Court justices, visit the legislature, and take a private tour of the Governor’s Mansion. The 1st-place team will be traveling to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to compete in the National High School Ethics Bowl in April.
In our coverage of last night’s Chief Sealth–West Seattle high-school basketball games (girls here, boys here), we mentioned awaiting the schedule for the first post-regular-season games. Tonight, they’re set:
GIRLS
West Seattle hosts Cleveland, 5 pm Monday
Chief Sealth hosts Franklin, 7 pm Monday
BOYS
West Seattle hosts Seattle Prep, 7 pm Monday
Chief Sealth hosts Roosevelt, 7 pm Tuesday
In the Metro League girls’ standings, WSHS finished third, CSIHS 13th; in the boys’ standings, WSHS finished fourth, CSIHS 10th.
Next Friday night (February 10th), you can get a swinging start to your Valentine weekend. 6:30-8 pm at Brookdale West Seattle (4611 35th SW), and tomorrow’s the deadline to RSVP:
The “Sweetheart Swing” will be raising money for Alzheimer’s; both Brookdale Admiral Heights and Brookdale West Seattle have joined forces to fight Alzheimer’s! Even a drop-in on the way home will help the cause. We will be serving heavy appetizers, libations, and you can get your picture taken in our FREE photo booth. The West Seattle Big Band will be performing during the event.
Call 206-932-5480 to RSVP. It’s $15 per person, and that gets you everything – appetizers, beverages, the swing-era-themed photo booth, and the WSBB’s great music.
5:51 PM: If you are headed for the eastbound bridge right now – don’t go via Fauntleroy/35th; a crash has backed up traffic. SDOT had said it was only blocking one lane but that’s apparently in the 2-lane section.
6:01 PM: The response also is blocking one lane westbound. We’re adding a reader photo that shows the location as roughly parallel with Nucor. So if you’re getting onto the bridge, the Delridge onramp, for example, wouldn’t be affected.
6:24 PM: SDOT now confirms that the eastbound lanes are clear. Inside westbound lane still clear – again, this is on the Fauntleroy end, so if you are leaving the bridge at Admiral or points east of there, you won’t be affected.
7:30 PM: All lanes on the bridge are open again, per SDOT.
P.S. Thank you to everyone who messaged us about this!
Two more biznotes for this Valentine season:
PLANNING TO PROPOSE? If you’ve been planning to propose to your beloved this Valentine’s Day, you might want to enter a fun contest just announced by Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW) – they’re looking for a couple who would get Ounces all to themselves for the occasion, and get a beer named after them. Read all about it – and enter, if you choose to – by going here.
MINI PORTRAIT PHOTO SESSION: In case you haven’t already seen this in the WSB Calendar – bring your kid(s) to My Three Little Birds (6959 California SW; WSB sponsor) next Friday-Saturday (11 am-2 pm February 10th-11th) for mini-portrait shoots with photographer Rachel McGuire! $40 for three images. Visit the shop or e-mail rachel@rachelmcguirephotography.com to see what spots are left.
Back in October, we brought you first word of the plan for The NOOK at 2206 California SW in The Admiral District. Today, proprietors Jimmy and Johnny send word they’re planning to open on Tuesday (February 7th). Now that they’re almost open, here’s how they’re describing what The NOOK will be:
We are a 21-and-over lounge with beer/wine/spirits; local brews, old World wines, classic and contemporary cocktails, and an open bar for pretty much anything, really!
Guests can come in and have anything from a shot n’ a can of Olympia to a classic Old Fashioned or a nice glass of local and old World wine. The NOOK is all about having a good time with great drinks of whatever your preference while enjoying a cozy, neighborhood atmosphere.
We are shooting to open this Tuesday. Our hours will start out at 4 pm-10 pm Tuesdays-Thursdays and Sundays, 4 pm-12 am Friday & Saturdays; closed Mondays.
We will have bar snacks but primarily our focus is on cold beverages and good times, so come thirsty!
It’s a cozy space, but there’s also a loft on the second floor (photo added above).
Though it’s midwinter, it’s time for families to think about summer – as in, summer camps. First announcement we’ve received is from Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor), which has just opened registration for its Summer Rock Band Camps – with something extra:
We’re doing something new in 2017.
The new year is a time for resolutions and action. That’s why we’re donating 5% of all Summer Rock Band Camp tuitions to six organizations that we’ve chosen, all of which are doing vital work for our country.
When you sign up for a camp, you choose which organization means the most to your family and we’ll make the donation for you! Email us at info@modemusicstudios.com to sign up, and be sure to tell us which of the six organizations you’d like to support.
Got Green
Northwest Immigrant Rights Project
Planned Parenthood
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Dakota Access Pipeline Donation Fund
Refugee Women’s Alliance (ReWA)
Mary’s Place
JUNE/JULY 2017 CAMPS
June 26-30 (Performance on July 1st at Skylark 6:00)
BEGINNING ROCK BAND – ages 6-11 yrs M-F 9:00-11:30
ADVANCED ROCK BAND – ages 12 yrs and up M-F 12:00-2:30
July 10-14 (Performance on July 15th at Skylark 6:00)
BEGINNING ROCK BAND – ages 6-11 yrs M-F 9:00-11:30
ADVANCED ROCK BAND – ages 12 yrs and up M-F 12:00-2:30
July 17-28 (Performance on July 29th at Skylark 6:00)
BEGINNING ROCK BAND – ages 6-11 yrs M/W/F 10:00-12:00
ADVANCED ROCK BAND – ages 12 yrs and up M/W/F 12:30-2:30
AUGUST 2017 CAMPS
July 31-August 4 (Performance on August 5th at Skylark 6:00)
BEGINNING ROCK BAND – ages 6-11 yrs M-F 9:00-11:30
ADVANCED ROCK BAND – ages 12 yrs and up M-F 12:00-2:30
August 7-18 (Performance on August 19th at Skylark 6:00)
BEGINNING ROCK BAND – ages 6-11 yrs M/W/F 10:00-12:00
ADVANCED ROCK BAND – ages 12 yrs and up M/W/F 12:30-2:30
August 21-25 (Performance on August 26th at Skylark 6:00)
BEGINNING ROCK BAND – ages 6-11 yrs M-F 9:00-11:30
ADVANCED ROCK BAND – ages 12 yrs and up M-F 12:00-2:30
Tuition and signup info can be found here, and there’s even more info on the Mode Music Studios website. If you have questions, you can email modemusicstudios@gmail.com.
In West Seattle Crime Watch this morning – a vehicle theft: Jennifer‘s 2016 dark gray Ford Edge SUV was stolen overnight from the street in front of her house at 45th SW and SW Holgate in North Admiral. “Car has Thule rocket box on top and Thule bike rack on back,” she adds. License # BBH3384. If you see it, call 911.
(Bufflehead, photographed by Mark Wangerin)
Welcome to the weekend! From the WSB West Seattle Calendar:
COFFEE SHOP FUNDRAISER: The portion-of-proceeds-to-the-ACLU fundraiser continues at hundreds of coffee shops nationwide today and tomorrow, including QED Coffee (6032 California SW) and Sound and Fog (4735 40th SW) here in West Seattle.
‘HANGOVER HAPPY HOUR’: New 9 am-11 am Saturday/Sunday “happy hour” at new WSB sponsor The Westy Sports & Spirits. (7908 35th SW)
CAMP FIRE CANDY SALE: Buy candy at two West Seattle locations today – 9 am-4 pm at Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal and 10:00 am-1:00 pm & 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at QFC/Westwood Village.
PUPPETS PLEASE MARIONETTES – 2 SHOWS: 10 am and 11 am shows at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor), benefiting Lincoln Park Co-op Preschool. Bake sale after each show! (3940 41st SW)
CSWS OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-2 pm at Community School of West Seattle. Adults only. (9450 22nd SW)
COMETA OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-1 pm open house at Cometa Playschool. (4402 SW Walker)
LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION: 11 am-3 pm at Neighborhood House‘s High Point Center: Games and prizes in a community event presented by the High Point Events Committee, Neighborhood House, and Seattle Housing Authority. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)
SHOW YOUR LOVE FOR LOCAL: Pre-Valentine pop-up shopping with local vendors at Resting Waters, 1-4 pm. (9205 35th SW)
AESOP’S FABLES: Alki Elementary‘s annual production, 2 pm at West Seattle High School Theater. (3000 California SW)
WINE AND CHOCOLATES AT VISCON CELLARS: With Valentine’s Day coming up, check out the pairings of Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) wine and Intrigue Chocolate truffles:
The Viscon tasting room is open 2-7 pm for you to try and buy – more info here. (5910 California SW)
WEST SEATTLE MEANINGFUL MOVIES: This month’s featured film at Neighborhood House‘s High Point Center is “Bringing It Home,” the story of the first house built from hemp in the U.S. Doors open 6:30, screening at 7, discussion afterward. (6400 Sylvan Way)
MOON WALK: Join West Seattle naturalist Stewart Wechsler for his Gibbous Moon Walk with the Stars, Owls, and Others, 7 pm at Lincoln Park. Contact him to RSVP – here’s how. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)
THREE BANDS: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, $5 cover, 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)
It’s on to the postseason for the West Seattle High School and Chief Sealth International High School men’s varsity basketball teams after their regular-season-ending clash at CSIHS on Friday night. While Sealth kept it close much of the way, WSHS went home with the win, 57-45. The Wildcats’ top scorer was #22, senior Yusuf Mohamed, with 13 points:
Senior Nate Pryor was next with 12 points; two Wildcats had 9, sophomore Abdullahi Mohamed and #24, junior Simon Harris:
Leading Sealth scorers were senior Evan Moe (#24 in top photo) and #22, junior Elijah Jackson, both with 10:
Junior Peyton Dickerson followed with 9 for the Seahawks, who trailed by 4 at halftime, 30-26. Both teams will find out later this weekend who they’ll face in postseason games early nextweek.
11:28 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a “full response” to a house fire in the 3200 block of 42nd SW [map]. Early word is that flames were seen in the basement and that everyone is out OK. More to come.
11:35 PM: Fire is “knocked down,” per scanner. No injuries reported. Our crew should be there soon.
11:40 PM: The fire’s now reported “tapped” and whatever was the source of the fire (“small contents”) has been removed. They’re evaluating to ensure that the fire did not extend to any part of the actual structure.
11:53 PM: Fire’s out and it indeed has been confirmed to have NOT spread to the structure itself. Firefighters are working right now to help clear smoke out of the house so its occupants can go back inside. Many of the units from the initial big response have been dismissed.
It wasn’t a Valentine event, but love was the theme that wound through the first three stories told tonight at the Chief Sealth International High School Young Storytellers Project event at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, from “On Forever’s Toes,” a relationship story told by the first student performer, poet/musician Lashaunycee (above), to professional storyteller Danielle K.L. Grégoire, who told of her first lost love (age 10) …
… to Native American storyteller Roger Fernandes, who told the story of a young man coming of age, passing a test by saving those he loved, even while breaking the rules:
Fernandes also counseled the young storytellers not to be nervous, saying they are just the messenger, and their story is the message. The event was emceed by Sealth teacher Paul Fischburg:
A unique component of the teacher-organized event, which began with a potluck and mingling, was the request for the audience to write messages of support for each storyteller afterward, including a comment on how they connected with the story.
9:47 PM: In the last of their regular-season games, it’s a crosstown doubleheader tonight with Chief Sealth International High School‘s varsity basketball teams hosting their counterparts from West Seattle High School. The women’s game is in the books, and though they were tied at 39 at halftime, the Wildcats pulled away for the win, 74-68.
2:11 AM: Adding photos (a few more to come later). Above, Sealth’s #4, senior Labrea Denson, was the night’s top scorer, with 28 points. Seahawk Sydney Thomas was next with 20. Leading the Wildcats was #20, Grace Sarver, with 13 points:
WSHS’s Jenna McPhee was next with 12. This game wrapped up the regular season; postseason play starts next week.
Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight.
JUNCTION POLICE RESPONSE: A few people have asked about a sizable police response in The Junction in the 7 pm hour. Before we could break away from what we were covering, Jon sent the photos and report, explaining it’s about a recurring problem with a pickup-truck driver:
Neighbors have been trying to get this guy picked up by LEO for over two months as he routinely disturbs and puts into danger anyone who shares the streets with him.
He routinely burns out, does donuts, and drives high-speed laps around the Junction between 6 PM to 5 AM (regardless of traffic or crowds); parks, gets out, walks back and forth at the crosswalk, behaves erratically and then hops back into his vehicle where he then resumes his dangerous antics.
SPD showed up around 6:25 PM and the guy was in cuffs by 6:50 PM. We’ll see for how long.
Incident number is: 2017-42145
If anyone has videos or photos of the driver, or has interacted with him, it would help the case, tremendously. Evidence can be sent to the responding officer on scene: Christopher.Perry@Seattle.gov
Thanks to Ofc. Perry for coming out and thanks to everyone who repeatedly made calls.
CAR PROWLED, AGAIN: From Haley – “On the night of February 1, our Honda was broken into while parked in the alley behind our home. The driver-side window was broken but nothing appears to have been taken, although the driver seat was pushed all the way to the back. This is the second time, as it was also broken into this past October.”
Thanks again to everyone sharing Crime Watch reports so your neighbors all around the peninsula know more about what’s happening – we hope crime will NOT happen to you, but if it does, once you’ve reported it to police (911 if it’s happening now or just happened), let us know … 206-293-6302 if breaking, editor@westseattleblog.com if not. Thank you!
The photo and report are from Denny International Middle School principal Jeff Clark:
Congratulations to the Denny International Middle School scholars who traveled to Olympia yesterday to meet with Governor Inslee, Reps. Fitzgibbon and Cody, and Sens. Nelson and Senn to discuss issues related to gun control, a topic they have been learning about in their Youth Ambassadors class.
Thank you to Mr. Segall and Ms. Markowitz for helping our scholars to take leadership roles on issues that they care about—in our school, city, and state. In addition to meeting with our elected leaders, they had the opportunity to provide testimony on House Bill #1387. We are very proud of them for learning to actively participate in our democracy and for sharing their insights as young leaders! Go Dolphins!
Rather than being a protest *against*, this was a demonstration *for*, at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 and more than a dozen schools around the city today.
Students, staffers (including librarian Mary, above), and families were showing support for unity, of all people, no matter who you are, no matter where you’re from, as Theo‘s sign declared:
The signs made for today’s show of support included Leo‘s sign made from LEGOs.
Today’s event came one week after the Presidential executive orders banning certain people from entering the U.S.
And this afternoon, a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order against the president’s order, an early victory in a multi-state lawsuit led by our state’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson, whose office announced the ruling here. (ADDED LATE FRIDAY NIGHT: Here’s court-provided video of today’s hearing.)
(WSB photo from Station 37 tour in February 2016)
One week from tomorrow, it’s Neighbor Day in Seattle – and the long list of events includes your chance to visit and tour two of West Seattle’s fire stations. From 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, February 11th, you’re welcome to visit Station 29 in Admiral (2139 Ferry SW) and Station 37 in Sunrise Heights (7700 35th SW). The full citywide list of stations open for tours that day is here.
| 0 COMMENTS