WEST SEATTLE NEW YEAR’S EVE: Ringing out 2016 with Highland Park’s Not-So-Silent-Night Parade & Corner Bar



(WSB photos and video)

West Seattle’s New Year’s Eve celebrating started early at Highland Park Improvement Club, with one of the biggest Not-So-Silent-Night Parades we can recall in the 8 years HPIC’s been organizing them. Around quarter past 6, ~80 people of all ages headed out of the historic HPIC building, with drums and horns and homemade noisemakers and even a Christmas-lights-decked trombone.

The parade headed east toward the nearby flashing-beacon-enhanced crosswalk on SW Holden, and onto neighborhood streets to the south.

The weather cooperated – chilly but not too cold, very light mist, wet ground but not icy. And after about half an hour of walking, noisemaking, and occasionally shouting “HAPPY NEW YEAR!”, paraders headed back toward HPIC:



The @hpic1919 Not So Silent Night Parade heads back (that's their building across the street). Fun way to start New Year's Eve! pic.twitter.com/qRmu6bzPn9 — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) January 1, 2017

Inside, the New Year’s Eve edition of HPIC’s Corner Bar (which is otherwise a pop-up on the 1st Friday of each month) was already getting started, with lights, drinks, snacks, and activities for the younger partiers:

DJs Dr. Lehl and Evan were in the “costume party” theme spirit:

Their sets were to be interspersed through the evening with McTuff. Still time to head to HPIC and join them for the rest of the night – party’s on until 1 am.