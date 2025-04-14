FERRIES: Date set for return of 3-boat service on Triangle Route. Comments sought on what’ll become backup 2-boat schedule

Washington State Ferries says it’s expecting to restore regular three-boat service on Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth (the Triangle Route) June 30. When it does, the 2-boat schedule it’s been running these past few years will become a backup schedule – and WSF is revising it. So they’re asking for comments right now via an online open house you’ll find here, open through this Friday, April 18. (If you want to cut right to the proposed schedule changes before commenting, find them here.)