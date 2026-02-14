FOLLOWUP: State House passes West Seattle Rep. Brianna Thomas’s no-employee-microchip bill

When we looked last month at bills that local legislators are sponsoring this year, one by 34th District State House Rep. Brianna Thomas of West Seattle turned a few heads: HB 2303, preventing employers from microchipping employees. Today the State House overwhelmingly passed Thomas’s bill, 87 yes, 6 no. From the news release we received tonight:

… “Microchips may seem like science fiction, but the technology is here,” said Thomas. “The concept is pretty simple. Don’t chip me, bro!”

If passed by the Senate and signed by the Governor, House Bill 2303 would make Washington the 14th state to pass legislation limiting or banning the use of microchips in work environments.

“It creates an opportunity for employers to track employees during work hours and at home. That is scary,” continued Thomas. “We recognize that the power dynamic between an employer and an employee makes true freedom of choice nearly impossible. This is a big step to help protect our employees from being microchipped by their employer.”