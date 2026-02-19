CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle Nursery wins top prize at Northwest Flower and Garden Festival

(Photos courtesy West Seattle Nursery)

That’s the newest thing flowering for West Seattle Nursery (WSB sponsor) – their Grand Prize trophy from the Northwest Flower and Garden Festival! You might recall their call – and community members’ response – for books to include. Here’s what they became:

Here’s how WSN announced the win:

Many long days went into building this display, and we are so proud of what our crew created. Thank you to every person who worked tirelessly to bring our garden library shed concept to life.

The care poured into every small (and not so small) detail is what makes this woodland escape feel so effortlessly homey.

“Where Stories Take Root” was designed as a cozy reading retreat nestled among ferns, shade-loving shrubs, and trees, a space where structure and landscape blur together. A deck extends over a gently moving pond, wooden bowls drift and softly knock against one another, and a sunken seating circle invites you to slow down and stay a while. Look up and you’ll find a chandelier crafted from books. Look closer and you’ll see pages fanned into floral forms. Every detail has a story.