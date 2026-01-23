UPDATE: ‘Rope rescue’ response in east Admiral

9:13 AM: Seattle Fire has sent a “rope rescue” response to the 3200 block of SW Spokane [map], upslope from the west side of the Admiral Way hill. According to radio exchanges, they need to lift an injured person off a roof.

9:16 AM: SFD says this is happening at a construction site. Crews are planning to rescue the person via a ladder instead of lifting them out in a basket.

9:32 AM: Firefighters just told dispatch that “the patient is off the roof.” … Reader photo added above, sent by SeanO. The rescued person’s injuries are not described as life-threatening.