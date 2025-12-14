HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays’ 2025 Coat Drive – with rewards

Bring a new/lightly used coat and/or other warm clothing to the south end of the West Seattle Farmers’ Market today, and your reward will be a cup of cocoa, plus of course the knowledge you’ve done a good deed! It’s the annual West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays “Cocoa and Coat Drive,” gathering up bundles and bins full of warm clothing for the West Seattle Food Bank‘s clothing bank Clothesline. Volunteers from the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle are here to help. (above are Whit, Robbin, Sawyer, Denis from WSFB and the Kiwanis – look for the Food Bank van!) The market is on until 2 pm.