WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: Options for today/tonight

(Early-morning view, by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s our Wednesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide (and if we’re missing something – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thanks!):

WINTER CLOTHING DRIVE: Drop donations of warm clothing in the bin at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (3435 California SW; WSB sponsor), 9 am-5 pm weekdays.

DONATE WARM CLOTHES/DESSERTS: Donations requested for The Hall at Fauntleroy‘s free Thanksgiving dinner:

Gently used warm clothing, new blankets and socks, and dessert donations can be dropped off at our SODO office at 4105 Airport Way S, 98108 on Wednesday, November 26th from 10 AM to 3 PM or can be dropped off at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW) on Thanksgiving Day from 10 AM to 1 PM.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks leave from 47th/Fauntleroy (this is our weekly last-minute reminder, so would-be walkers can set their calendars for next Wednesday morning!).

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, play at the newly reopened Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

FREE KIDS’ ART WORKSHOP: With Rec’N The Streets at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 3 pm.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP CANCELED: No High Point Library volunteers today.

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

CRIBBAGE NIGHT: Play at Delridge Community Center! Dinner provided, prizes up for grabs. 5:30 pm. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix your broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

POTTERINGS OPEN STUDIO: 6-8 pm, drop in and create! If you want some inspiration, this month’s spotlight project, if you don’t have is a trio of personalized holiday-tree ornaments. (3400 Harbor SW)

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: You’re invited to this 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Get moving in the middle of the week – the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) is tonight – all welcome, regardless what pace you run at!

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

KUNDALINI YOGA: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

TRIVIA x 5: We have five West Seattle trivia spots on our Wednesday list: at Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), 7 pm, free to play … 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), free to play … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night also starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, it’s trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK BENEFIT @ TALARICO’S TRIVIA: Again this week, bring food and/or money to Talarico’s aforementioned 8:30 pm trivia, to support the West Seattle Food Bank!

‘PENELOPE’ PREVIEW: See ArtsWest‘s new play on preview night for just $10! 7:30 pm curtain. (4711 California SW)

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar (and Holiday Guide too, if it’s seasonal)! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!