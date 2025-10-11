West Seattle, Washington

11 Saturday

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Crashes on Alki Avenue, Sylvan Way

October 11, 2025 3:13 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

Police are at two collision scenes in West Seattle right now:

Thanks to Jan for that photo of the scene of a crash involving three vehicles by the Alki Avenue “flower houses” in the 1300 block [vicinity map]. It’s partly blocking the south/east direction.

Meantime, no photo, but police report both directions of Sylvan Way are blocked at SW Holly [map] because of a crash described as a driver hitting a tree.

SFD has responded to both scenes, though not major responses, so injuries are likely not life-threatening. One person is reportedly being transported to a hospital from the Sylvan Way crash via AMR (private ambulance).

1 Reply to "TRAFFIC ALERTS: Crashes on Alki Avenue, Sylvan Way"

  • Al King October 11, 2025 (3:35 pm)
    Reply

    Will be interesting to hear any of the particulars of what happened Alki Ave.

