TRAFFIC ALERTS: Crashes on Alki Avenue, Sylvan Way

Police are at two collision scenes in West Seattle right now:

Thanks to Jan for that photo of the scene of a crash involving three vehicles by the Alki Avenue “flower houses” in the 1300 block [vicinity map]. It’s partly blocking the south/east direction.

Meantime, no photo, but police report both directions of Sylvan Way are blocked at SW Holly [map] because of a crash described as a driver hitting a tree.

SFD has responded to both scenes, though not major responses, so injuries are likely not life-threatening. One person is reportedly being transported to a hospital from the Sylvan Way crash via AMR (private ambulance).