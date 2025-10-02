COUNTDOWN: Two days until Pumpkin Search in Fauntleroy

(WSB photo, 2023 Pumpkin Search HQ)

It’s a fall tradition in Fauntleroy – bring the family, look for pumpkins hidden by Fauntleroy Community Association volunteers, maybe win prizes (some of the hidden pumpkins will be marked for prize redemption at the Fauntleroy Fall Festival on October 19)! This year’s Pumpkin Search is on the early side so we’re reminding you today that it’s just two days away, 1-3 pm Saturday (October 4) in Fauntleroy’s Endolyne business district. Look for the FCA booth across from Endolyne Joe’s (9200 block of 45th SW).