Seattle Police Department launches long-planned system to voluntarily register private security cameras

This has been long mentioned at community meetings as being on the way – and now it’s just been officially announced: The Seattle Police Department is launching a system to register private security cameras, so if and when crime happens, they know who nearby has a camera. The announcement just arrived in email from Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite, pointing to this new website for the program. The site says the Community Camera Registry is voluntary and does not allow police to connect to your camera – just lets them know you have one (or more):

We are building an interactive map of security cameras in Seattle that will: -Be accessible to the Seattle Police Department investigators

-Increase the efficiency of direct video evidence collection

-Provide immediate contact information to investigators for camera owners

-Enable communities to work together to create a safer Seattle Camera registration takes less than one minute via our secure online portal. Registering your cameras does not allow the Seattle Police Department access to your live video stream – it only enables investigators to know a camera is present at your location and easily request video evidence should an incident occur. You are under no obligation to provide video if requested.

The FAQ about the program says the resulting camera map will only be accessible by “authorized Seattle Police Department users” but also notes that “your information can be disclosed as part of a public disclosure request as long as the requestor is not using it for commercial purposes.” That refers to the information on the registration form, which the site says includes your name, address, phone number, email address, and the number of cameras (outdoor and/or indoor) you have. While as mentioned this doesn’t seek to automatically tap into your cameras, the potential for that sort of future connectivity was mentioned when SPD showed off its Real-Time Crime Center two months ago.