BIZNOTE FOLLOWUPS: Third West Seattle CVS opening day; what Mechanics Bank plans at ex-HomeStreet

Two name-change followups:

ADMIRAL CVS: West Seattle is now officially without a Bartell Drugs store. The third local drugstore to become a CVS, the ex-Bartell in Admiral, reopened today under the new name. WSB’s Hayden Yu Andersen reports that it’s open but still in transition, as all the parking-lot activity suggests:

The Jefferson Square ex-Bartell made the same changeover last week.

MECHANICS BANK: As previously reported, this Northern California-based bank has taken over HomeStreet Bank, and now that it’s official, they’re commenting on how it will affect West Seattle customers. Bottom line: It mostly won’t. A Mechanics Bank spokesperson confirmed to us that the West Seattle Junction branch (and all other former HomeStreet branches) will remain open, that the staff will be the same, and the hours/days will be the same. Any products/services changing? That reply: “Generally speaking, there are no changes. Customer accounts and services will remain unchanged. As we prepare to integrate systems (sometime in early 2026), we will provide advance information about any future changes to products and services.”