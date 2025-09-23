Admiral Neighborhood Association gathering and more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Monday aerial view of West Seattle, sent by Greg)

Here’s our Tuesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: 10 am with Natalia – last-minute reminder, so mark your calendar for next week!. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

NAVIGATING MEDICARE: Drop in 11 am-12:30 pm at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon) and talk with Patrice Lewis about your Medicare-related questions.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch meeting at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW) features speaker Brian Scheehser from South Seattle College (WSB sponsor)

MAYOR’S BUDGET SPEECH: Noon on Seattle Channel, you can watch Mayor Bruce Harrell talk about his budget proposal for next year. We just sat in on an advance briefing for media and will have a report this afternoon too.

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: 2 pm weekly meeting. Meeting is open to public comment both online and in person – the agenda explains how.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Nothing on the schedules at local high schools (some have away games) or Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex today.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

CREATE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), register in advance to work on your project(s).

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: If you live, work, study, shop, dine, visit Admiral, this neighborhood gathering at 7 pm is for you. Here’s our agenda preview, with guests focusing on schools and safety. At the newly renamed Admiral HUB (former church, 4320 SW Hill).

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 7 pm, hear the new Geese album three days before it’s released. (4559 California SW)

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: New classes continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). Our calendar listing has details including how to check if they have space.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you participate.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four options for Tuesday night trivia – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW).

